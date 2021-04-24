Valiant Effort: Brayden Marcum spins no-no for Rainier baseball against Valley Catholic

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Brayden Marcum threw his first career no-hitter in a 13-1 victory for Rainier at Valley Catholic (1-4) on Friday. The Columbians’ southpaw spun six innings before the mercy rule kicked in, allowing no hits, no earned runs, with two walks and a career-high 15 strikeouts.
The victory for Rainier moves them to 5-0 for the first time since 2008, when the Columbians started 9-0.
“I’m so incredibly proud for not only this accomplishment but for the progress that Brayden has made,” Rainier coach John Karns said. “He’s gone from our closer his freshman year, to our third starter his sophomore year, to the best pitcher in the state for 3A this season.”
In the top of the first inning, Rainier grabbed a 1-0 lead when Korbin Howell singled to left with two outs to plate Kenney Tripp. That very well could have been enough for Marcum and Co. to win the game, but Valley Catholic responded in the bottom half of the frame to tie the game. The Valiants scored a run on two errors in the inning that did nothing to sully Marcum’s hit total.
After that 32 pitch first inning Marcum settled into an elite groove.
With Marcum slamming the door early and keeping it locked throughout, the Columbians grabbed a run in the third inning and two more in the fourth to jump out to a comfortable 4-1 lead.
Typically a 3-run game can raise nerves, but with nine Valiants already sent down in a row, those nerves weren’t touched for the visiting Columbians.
Marcum extended that sit down streak to a dozen Valley Catholic batters as he closed out the fifth inning in flawless fashion. Then, with Rainier already holding a 4-1 lead, the Columbians exploded for nine runs on seven hits in the top of the sixth inning.
That run production put Rainier’s ace just three outs away from the rarefied air and the promised land of no-no territory.
It was fitting that Marcum would strike out the side in the sixth frame to clinch the no-hitter and seal the mercy rule victory for the Columbians. In all, Marcum sat down the final 15 Valley Catholic batters that came to the plate in an evening he’ll never forget.
“Felt good to come back after not having a junior year season and accomplish this with the team I’ve grown up with,” Marcum said. “Playing for Lower Columbia Baseball Club, Baseball Northwest, and pitching with Gunderson through the summer and fall has kept me playing during the off-season. Getting innings in and throwing consistently has helped my arm stay in shape.”
Rainier racked up 13 hits in the game to reach ten-run rule territory. The Columbians were led at the plate by Austin Stout and Korbin Howell who each totaled three hits on the day.