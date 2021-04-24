Valiant Effort: Brayden Marcum spins no-no for Rainier baseball against Valley Catholic

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Brayden Marcum threw his first career no-hitter in a 13-1 victory for Rainier at Valley Catholic (1-4) on Friday. The Columbians’ southpaw spun six innings before the mercy rule kicked in, allowing no hits, no earned runs, with two walks and a career-high 15 strikeouts.

The victory for Rainier moves them to 5-0 for the first time since 2008, when the Columbians started 9-0.

“I’m so incredibly proud for not only this accomplishment but for the progress that Brayden has made,” Rainier coach John Karns said. “He’s gone from our closer his freshman year, to our third starter his sophomore year, to the best pitcher in the state for 3A this season.”

In the top of the first inning, Rainier grabbed a 1-0 lead when Korbin Howell singled to left with two outs to plate Kenney Tripp. That very well could have been enough for Marcum and Co. to win the game, but Valley Catholic responded in the bottom half of the frame to tie the game. The Valiants scored a run on two errors in the inning that did nothing to sully Marcum’s hit total.

After that 32 pitch first inning Marcum settled into an elite groove.