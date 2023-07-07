Earlier this week Toutle Lake senior Zach Swanson was selected to participate in the USA Baseball 2023 All-American Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Friday.

The seven-inning game will be streamed live on MLB.com starting at 1:30 p.m.

Swanson helped lead Toutle Lake to a 2B District IV title by pitching the Fighting Ducks to a 15-1 win over Ilwaco in five innings on May 14. Swanson allowed one run on three hits, three walks and struck out 12.

Toutle Lake went on to reach the semifinal round of the 2B state tournament where the Ducks finished fourth after losses to Adna and Brewster in their final two games. Swanson was named to the 2B All-League first team and the TDN All-Area team. He is committed to play baseball at Oregon State University beginning in the fall of 2024.

The Daily News will provide updates as they become available.