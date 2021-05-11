Undefeated no more: Columbians lose lead to Warriors

WARRENTON, Ore. — The Rainier baseball team went west Wednesday undefeated on the season, but came back from Warrenton down 1-0 in the 3A Coastal Range League championship series after 6-4 loss to the Warriors at Huddleston Field.

Brayden Marcum looked good through three innings of work, striking out seven Warriors as the Columbians jumped out in front 2-0 with unearned runs in the top of the first and the top of the third. In the bottom of the fourth, though, the Rainier ace ran into trouble, giving up a hit and a walk and having to work around an error early in the frame behind him. The Warriors brought two runs — one earned — home on Marcum, who was pulled with one out on the board in a tie game as Rainier coach John Karns turned to his bullpen.

Karns gave the ball to Kenney Tripp, but instead of pulling the escape act, the reliever couldn’t stop Warrenton’s rally, giving up another two runs in the frame to put the hosts ahead 4-2.

Rainier struck back with two runs in the top of the sixth to briefly tie the game back up, but Tripp allowed two more runs in the bottom half of the inning as Warrenton jumped ahead for good.