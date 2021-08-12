TDN 2020-21 All-Area baseball team

Player of the Year
Jackson Cox — Toutle Lake
The junior right hander put 2B batters on spin cycle this season as the ace on a Toutle Lake staff that featured not one, but two D-1 bound pitchers.
A dominant fastball backed up by an elite slider and near pinpoint control made Cox nearly unhittable as he earned the C2BL Co-MVP award. The University of Oregon commit compiled a 6-0 record, allowing just three earned runs and 10 hits over 37 innings with 81 strikeouts as the Fighting Ducks ran the table to an undefeated District title. At one point he and Zach Swanson tossed two combined no-hitters in the same week.
Cox was no slouch at the plate, either, compiling a .447 average, with a slugging percentage of .809 that included 20 RBI’s, 19 runs scored, four doubles, two triples and three home runs.
Coach of the Year
Randy Lindstrom — Naselle
Lindstrom took a roster that was still hot from an undefeated romp through their football schedule and kept the Comets churning toward another District title on the diamond.
The Comets made short work of the 1B ranks with their only bad day at the ballpark coming in a doubleheader against 1A Montesano. In their wins, Naselle defeated their opponents with a run differential of 85-19, including a ten-run mercy rule win over Mossyrock for the league title and a nine run win over the Vikings for the District crown. And all of that was done without the help of Coach Lindstrom’s son and returning starting catcher, Kolten Lindstrom, who sat out with a broken leg suffered during football.
All-Area roster
Zach Swanson — Toutle Lake
In his first high school baseball season the flame throwing righty announced his presence with authority, earning First Team All-League C2BL honors and a District crown. Not only did he get in on a pair of combined no-no’s, the freshman Oregon State commit compiled an overall record of 4-0 with 47 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.261. At the plate Swanson was a force, too, with an average of .333, an on base percentage of .460, three home runs, four doubles, 13 RBI’s and 25 runs scored.
Tommy Brandenburg — Kalama
Another University of Oregon commit, Brandenburg impressed on the hill and in the batter’s box during his senior campaign before a broken ankle ended it all too early. Before that Brandenburg spun a no-hitter and held opponents scoreless over 17 innings with just five hits allowed, 33 strikeouts and a 2-0 record. At the plate Brandenburg was a bulldozer with a wrecking ball attached, batting .536, with five doubles, two triples, a home run and 16 RBI’s in just a half season of work. For his efforts he was named Co-MVP of the C2BL.
Carter Gaston — Kelso
Kelso’s go-to-guy on the hill, Gaston held the line against the 3A/4A GSHL to keep the Hilanders competitive every time he had the rawhide in hand. Over 44 innings the righty struck out 51 batters with a 1.75 ERA to earn 1st Team All-League 3A GSHL honors.
Hunter Letteer — Kelso
Letteer donned the tools of ignorance for the Hilanders all season and was named to the 3A GSHL 2nd Team. Besides handling the pitching staff in K-Town, Letteer handled the stick for a .372 average and a .500 on-base percentage with 10 RBI’s and nine runs scored.
Mickey Woodward — Woodland
The smiling senior southpaw was the Beavers’ best option on the mound and made a habit of closing out games that he had already started. In 40.2 innings of work he struck out 35 batters with the help of a Bugs Bunny curveball with just six walks helping to limit a 2.23 ERA. As a hitter he also managed a .333 average and was named to the 2nd Team 2A GSHL squad.
Brayden Marcum — Rainier
Rainier’s veteran lefty ace is headed to LCC after a dominating trip through Oregon’s 3A Coastal League last spring when he earned Player of the Year honors along the way. With a 7-0 record with a no-hitter to his name. Over 42.2 innings he allowed just a dozen hits and two earned runs while striking out 97 batters. Marcum also swung a big stick with a .447 average, a .576 on-base percentage, six doubles, a home run, 23 RBI’s and 19 runs.
Ashden Niemeyer — Wahkiakum
The hulking senior swinger was 1st Team All-C2BL selection even as the league tried to shift their defenses to give him fits. Niemeyer saw the challenge and simply hit the ball over the shifting fielders and laughed. A skilled first baseman with the mitt, the lefty batted .513 with eight doubles, 18 runs scored and 24 RBI’s.
Shayden Jones — Kalama
Jones hit his stride during his senior season, turning in a highlight reel of defensive gems at shortstop while making pitchers pay for mistakes over the plate. Landing on the C2BL All-League 1st Team with a .452 average, Jones clubbed eight doubles, three triples, stole six bases and drove in two dozen runs. Forced to carry more of the load after Brandenburg’s injury, Jones also tossed 10.1 innings with a dozen strikeouts, a 2.03 ERA and a 1-0 record to help the Chinooks reach the District semifinals.
Beau Carlson — Wahkiakum
A second baseman and pitcher for the pesky Mules, Carlson was a 1st Team All-League selection for the C2BL. As a pitcher Carlson managed a 1.97 ERA over 24 innings and at the plate he hit .409 with 18 runs, 18 RBI’s and six doubles.
Dossen Morrow — Mark Morris
Just a freshman, Morrow was a 1st Team All-League selection and an All-State nominee thanks in large part to his prowess at the plate. In the box Morrow hit .450, with an on-base percentage of .574, nine doubles, a triple and 11 RBI’s. On the hill he added one strikeout for each of the 11 innings he pitched.
Langston Bartell — Mark Morris
A 2nd Team selection out of the 2A GSHL, Bartell hit .370 with six doubles and an on-base percentage of .455. On the mound he posted a 1.98 ERA over 17.2 innings.
Stephen Hammergren — Mark Morris
Another two-way player for the Monarchs, Hammergren notched a 3.07 ERA on the mound. At the plate is where he truly earned his keep, though, with a .411 batting average, a .556 on-base percentage, six doubles, a triple and 15 RBI’s.
Thomas Hensley — Kelso
An everyday infielder for the Hilanders, Hensley made his way onto the 3A GSHL All-League 1st Team by bringing a big stick along with his leather every day he came to the ballpark. A .400 hitter with a .587 on-base percentage, Hensley drove in nine runs, and scored ten more.
Jace Schueller — Kelso
A prickly appendix started Schueller off on the injured list last spring but he still managed one strikeout per inning in limited opportunities. He notched a win in the midst of a tough league slate and is set to join the pitching staff at LCC in the fall.
Ryan Bloomstrom — Toledo
A quiet competitor, Bloomstrom anchored the Toledo pitching staff and held down the left side of the infield in between appearances. Over 37.2 innings pitched the senior managed a 1.49 ERA and a 5-1 record. A filthy knuckleball helped Bloomstrom to hold hitters to just 19 hits while striking out 49 batsmen and helped put him on the C2BL’s 1st Team.
Noah Imboden - Kalama
A southpaw with velocity on the rise, Imboden helped to pick up the slack when Brandenburg went down with an injury midseason. Over 21.1 innings, Imboden allowed just ten hits and ten earned runs while striking out 42 batters. With an overall record of 4-1, Imboden tallied a 3.28 ERA and was selected to the C2BL 1st Team by coaches.
Jimmy Strange — Naselle
Filling in behind the dish for an injured Kolten Lindstrom, Strange held the Comets’ hurlers in line on the way to league and district championships. At the plate the senior managed a .500 average with six doubles, 13 RBI’s and a dozen runs scored.
Joey Strange — Naselle
A shortstop by trade, Strange spent some time on the hill for the Comets this season as they posted win after win. In 14 innings on the bump the junior struck out 21 batters and posted a 1-0 record. At the plate he was even more potent with a .581 average, a .675 on-base percentage, a .968 slugging percentage, three triples, a home run, 21 runs scored and 14 RBI’s.
Warren Wirkkala — Naselle
A senior for the hard hitting and slick fielding Comets, Wirkkala held down centerfield for most of the year but slotted in at shortstop whenever Joey Strange went in to pitch. At the plate he belted a .607 average with an on-base percentage of .675 and a slugging clip of .786. He also scored 18 runs and drove in 16 more.
Hayden Witham — R.A. Long
His varsity career came to a close in a strange season with a new coach but Witham doing what he’s always done on the diamond — produce. On the hill he averaged more than a strikeout per inning without losing a decision for the Lumberjacks. At the plate he was even better with a .381 average, a .552 on-base percentage, four doubles and just three strikeouts.