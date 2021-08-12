TDN 2020-21 All-Area baseball team

Player of the Year

Jackson Cox — Toutle Lake

The junior right hander put 2B batters on spin cycle this season as the ace on a Toutle Lake staff that featured not one, but two D-1 bound pitchers.

A dominant fastball backed up by an elite slider and near pinpoint control made Cox nearly unhittable as he earned the C2BL Co-MVP award. The University of Oregon commit compiled a 6-0 record, allowing just three earned runs and 10 hits over 37 innings with 81 strikeouts as the Fighting Ducks ran the table to an undefeated District title. At one point he and Zach Swanson tossed two combined no-hitters in the same week.

Cox was no slouch at the plate, either, compiling a .447 average, with a slugging percentage of .809 that included 20 RBI’s, 19 runs scored, four doubles, two triples and three home runs.

Coach of the Year

Randy Lindstrom — Naselle

Lindstrom took a roster that was still hot from an undefeated romp through their football schedule and kept the Comets churning toward another District title on the diamond.