CASTLE ROCK — The Summer Jacks earned a 10-4 victory over Rural Baseball Inc. in the Senior Babe Ruth tilt at Castle Rock, Monday, behind the pitching of Riley Young and Nick Niday.

Young and Niday effectively split the outing against the Dirtbags with Young pitching the first three innings and Niday working innings four through six.

Young allowed three runs on five hits and three walks. The left-hander struck out four while doing his best to shut down the Dirtbags’ unrestrained running game by picking off two Dirtbags in the first inning. He’s a lefty with a good move and he’s not afraid to use it, over and over and over.

It was also Young who provided the Jacks an early 2-0 lead when he doubled in two runs in the first inning against Dominic Rowland. The Jacks increased their lead to 5-1 in the third inning as Steven McCabe singled in Young who stood at third base after an RBI triple, while a bases-loaded walk to Jonah Cadigan capped the scoring.

The Dirtbags responded with a pair of runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Gavin Frewing delivered a one-out, two-run single to cut the deficit to 5-3. The Jacks kept RBI at bay by adding three more runs in the fifth inning. Robert Coughlan, Kolby Knudsen and Cadigan each provided run-scoring hits to extend the Jacks’ advantage to 8-3.

That was too much for the Dirtbags to overcome as Niday entered in the fourth inning and held the RBI offense to one run on one and two walks in three innings. He struck out five batters while Cadigan pitched the final inning.

Matthew Verdoorn, Young and McCabe each had two hits for the Jacks. Young went 2-for-3 with a walk, double, triple, two runs scored and three RBIs.

On the Dirtbags’ side, Frewing went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Blake Howard turned a triple into a little league home run after an overthrow. Nico Acosta held the Jacks to one run in two innings of no-hit relief work.

There was a scary play in the eighth when center fielder Keaton Thompson collided head first into left fielder Jevan Lucente as they chased down a shot into the gap. Both players arrived on time to make the catch, but nobody talked and Thompson wound up flat backed on the ground. He was able to walk off the field under his own power and should be okay going forward. And no, they did not make the catch.

Rural Baseball Inc. is slated to begin play in the Southwest Washington 16-18 Senior Babe Ruth State Tournament on Thursday at 10 a.m. against the Vancouver Pilots at Rister Stadium in Kelso. The top seeds out of the tournament will earn an invite to Calgary for the Regional Tournament.

The Summer Jacks were scheduled to match up with Kelso Baseball Club 17u on Tuesday at Sonnendecker Field. The Jacks will turn around and host NW Star Academy on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Roy Morse Park.