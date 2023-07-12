The 16-18u South Washington State Senior Babe Ruth Baseball Tournament was set to open play Wednesday afternoon with tournament games running through Sunday at Rister Stadium in Kelso. A handful of local summer squads will be in action amongst the nine-team field including both Kelso Premier 18u and 17u teams, Rural Baseball Inc. and TNT Elite.

The tournament is a double-elimination bracket with the top three finishers earning an invite to the Regional Tournament in Calgary, Alberta, Canada beginning July 23.

Kelso Premier 18u enters the 2023 tournament as the reigning SW Washington Senior Babe Ruth state champions. It’s a squad with plenty of veteran leadership in the likes of Geoffrey Glass, Kyler Shellenbarger, Danner Hoinowski, Brynden Swearingen, Brett Martynowicz and Landen Patterson in the mix.

The pitching of Kelso Premier 18u might be where it is vulnerable. Its cadre of arms are capable, but not elite. Martynowicz, Peyton Bunn, Parker Hewey, Adam Swanson and Laken Cochran have all been hit hard in recent outings.

The Premier 18u offense has truly a team effort with several players carrying the load at one time or another this summer, including a championship at the Dave Orzel Memorial Tournament at Castle Rock High School in June.

"Obviously the goal going in is to win it," Kelso Premier 18u coach Emilio Foden said. "We've been playing good ball over the last week. The bats have been hitting well coming in (and) the pitching has been strong. This is a good tournament field and I think we have as good of a shot as any."

Premier 18u is scheduled to face Sunnyside of Kennewick on Thursday at 7 p.m. in its first-round matchup. Foden confirmed his squad is healthy heading into its opening game.

"One through 10 we'll be ready to go," Foden promised.

Meanwhile, the Kelso Premier 17u roster will feature shortstop Jude Miller, who has played for 18u at times this season. With Miller and Braxton Hill in the fold, the Kelso 17u side should be able to compete with the field. It was set to opens the tournament with a play-in game against Clark County Cubs on Wednesday night.

Kelso Premier 17u coach Travis Keele is looking forward to his team's opportunity to turn some heads this weekend.

"There are a few teams in this tournament that are new to us. Many we know or have played," said Keele. "It should be a great, competitive tournament."

TNT Elite, meanwhile, is led by a mix of familiar faces from the 2B high school ranks including Caiden Schultz and lefty Kaven Winters. The offense has been somewhat hit and miss this summer season, but TNT should not be overlooked heading into the tournament. TNT Elite was set to open the tournament Wednesday against the Vancouver Ravens.

The final local team in the field is Rural Baseball Inc. The Dirtbags are a relatively young team with all but two players eligible to return for the 2024 season. The team finished fourth in the Cowlitz County Clash over the Fourth of July weekend where shoddy defense was its undoing.

Despite their struggles at times, the Dirtbags enter the tournament with an expectation to compete after notching Regional appearances in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

"These young men want to be great ballplayers and they want to win. That kind of attitude is exactly what you want as a head coach," Rural Baseball Inc. head coach J.C. Workman said. "If we play ball like I know we can then we have a good chance to successful this weekend."

If the Dirtbags’ collection of arms – the likes of Gavin Frewing, Keaton Thompson, Tre Groninger and Hunter Gutenberger – are at their best, Rural Baseball will be a tough out this week. RBI opens play versus the Vancouver Pilots on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Grays Harbor Longshore awaits the Clark County/Kelso Premier 17u winner for a 4 p.m. first-round game on Thursday. All tournament games will be played at Rister Stadium.