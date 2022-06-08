Summer Baseball: Rural Baseball Inc. walks off Trappers with small ball

TOLEDO — The Dirtbags got down to the nitty gritty Tuesday, deploying a pair of sacrafice bunts in the ninth inning in order to help fuel a comeback 8-7 walkoff win over Tenino in the ninth inning of a non-league summer baseball affair.

Trailing 7-4 entering the final frame the Rural Baseball boys got the ball rolling on their first win with a double off the bat of Ethan Long. Ryan Bloomstrom was then hit by a pitch and Hunter Gutenberger was called upon to lay down a sac bunt. The bunt did it’s job and then some when the pitcher threw the ball away, allowing Long and Bloomstrom to score.

With Gutenberger at second base the Dirtbags went back to the well again, this time calling upon Boston Caron to lay down a bunt. With the sac in play it was deja vu all over again as another misplay by the pitcher put Caron on second base while allowing Gutenberger to score from second.

All it took for the home side to win was a line drive to the left side by Austin Stout, and a little bit of luck, as the Trappers’ third sacker was unable to corral the out and Caron wheeled around to score the winning run.

Stout started the game on the mound and lasted 4 ⅓ innings. He allowed just one hit and one earned run while striking out seven Trappers. Jacob Rogers relieved Stout in a jam and allowed one earned run over 1 ⅔ innings. Owen Erickson spun a scoreless frame in the late innings and Gutenberger picked up the win in relief by throwing a shutout seventh frame.

Cannon Johnson was a defensive standout for the Dirtbags at the hot corner and clubbed a double for good measure.

Rural Baseball Inc. is scheduled to host Grays Harbor Longshore for a doubleheader at Toledo starting at noon on Sunday.

Competitive Athletics stranded by Nelson

The Competitive Athletics squad from Lower Columbia Baseball Club left too many runners stranded Tuesday in a 4-2 loss to Nelson Baseball Club in a non-league summer tilt.

The Athletics outslugged Nelson 6-4 but managed runs in just the second and fourth innings in the loss. Talon McGrorty led the LCBC side with two hits. Dash Lemiere and Kaison Smith added RBI singles to plate the Athletics’ only runs.

Peyton Setzer was stuck with the tough luck loss on the mound after pitching a complete game and allowing just two earned runs.

Competitive Athletics was set to play the Junior Jacks at R.A. Long, Wednesday at 6 p.m.

