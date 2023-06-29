CENTRALIA — An overthrow in the ninth inning squandered an eight-run comeback by Rural Baseball Inc. and handed Centralia-Rochester a 16-15 win in their non-league Senior Babe Ruth baseball game, Wednesday at Wheeler Field.

The RBI boys fell behind 8-0 after Centralia-Rochester scored six runs in the second inning and added two more in the third. But the Dirtbags' offense never gave in. Austin Chapman and Gavin Frewing each netted four hits and scored three runs combined to lead the Rural Baseball offense, which scored 15 runs and pounded out more than a dozen hits.

RBI scored four runs in the sixth inning to claw to tie the score at 9-9. After Centralia-Rochester answered with four runs of its own in the bottom of the sixth, RBI scored three runs in each of the seventh and eighth innings to take a 15-13 lead, its first and only lead of the game.

Blake Howard went 3-for-4 with two runs and Jake Comer was 3-for-5 with two runs scored for the Dirtbags.

Unfortunately for RBI, the defense was unable to hold the line. The Dirtbags committed their seventh and eighth errors of the game to allow Centralia-Rochester to score two in the ninth inning to prevail, with an overthrow from the outfield landing out of play and brining the winning run home to score.

Dirtbags’ pitcher Kyrin Meehan pitched two innings, yielded one run and struck out four. Josh Ellis also pitched well in his first outing of the summer.

RBI is set to play in the Lower Columbia College 18u showcase starting Friday against Diamond Sports (Gray) at 2:30 p.m., at Mark Morris High School. The Dirtbags will follow up with a nightcap under the lights at David Story Field against the Clark County Cubs (College Prep).

On Saturday, RBI is slated to play the Clark County Cubs (Varsity) at 11:45 a.m. at Mark Morris before turning around and playing Portland Baseball Club at 2:30 pm at David Story Field.

Three pitchers combine on Jacks' no-no

Matthew Verdoorn led a combined no-hitter as the Summer Jacks picked up a 5-0 victory against the FCA Roosters in Senior Babe Ruth baseball, Tuesday, at Roy Morse Park.

Verdoorn started and pitched the first four innings for the Jacks in which he held FCA scoreless without a hit, striking out six and walking just one.

Jonah Cadigan and Riley Grothoff followed on the hill to help lock down the no-hitter. Cadigan pitched a scoreless fifth inning in which he walked one and Grothoff pitched the final two innings and struck out three without allowing a baserunner.

The Summer Jacks went ahead 2-0 with runs in the fourth and fifth innings before scoring three runs in the sixth inning. Grothoff went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Riley Young was 2-for-4 with two runs scored. The Jacks took advantage of three Roosters’ errors to add to their lead.

The Summer Jacks are scheduled to host Montesano next Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Roy Morse Park.

Premier falls behind early at Enfuego

Kelso Premier 18u fell behind 9-0 and never found a foothold in an eventual 9-2 loss to Enfuego, Wednesday in the Senior Babe Ruth contest in Yelm.

Enfuego found early success against Kelso starter Brynden Swearingen. The hosts tagged the left-hander for six earned runs on five hits and a pair of walks in 2 1/3 innings doing the majority of its damage in the third inning when it plated five runs.

Kelso Premier turned to Laken Cochran in the third inning and Enfuego kept the bats going as it generated two more runs on one hit and two walks through the fourth inning for a 9-0 lead. Cochran was lifted after 1 2/3 innings.

Kyler Shellenbarger went 2-for-4 with a triple and Brett Martynowicz was 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Kelso Premier offense in defeat.

Premier is set to play in the Treasure Valley Freedom Tournament over the weekend in Boise, Idaho.

Hill, Premier 17's lose lead late in Spud City

A nine-run fifth inning helped the Ridgefield Baseball Club overcome a 6-0 deficit en route to a 17-14 win over Kelso Premier in the 17u Senior Babe Ruth game, Tuesday night in Ridgefield.

Carson Underwood doubled off Kelso reliever Braxton Hill to give Ridgefield a 12-11 lead. Mychal Dynes’ triple later in the inning put the Ridgefield Baseball Club up 16-11 and he capped the nine-run frame by scoring on a wild pitch.

Kelso Premier lost despite out-hitting Ridgefield 10-7. Four errors and some timely offense from Ridgefield cost Kelso in the loss.

Jerry Neighbors earned the start for Kelso Premier. He walked seven and allowed two hits as Ridgefield scored four runs against him over 2 2/3 innings.

Kelso held a 6-0 lead after plating six runs in the second frame.

Sully Bratton batted 2-for-3 with an RBI and Zack Edwards went 3-for-3 with two triples and a pair of runs scored to carry the Kelso Premier offense. Evan Rich added two hits and two RBIs for Kelso in the loss.

The Kelso Premier program is headed to the Treasure Valley Freedom Days Tournament in Boise, Idaho. Play for the 17u team begins Saturday with a game against the Silverstreaks at 10:15 a.m.