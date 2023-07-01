Rural Baseball Inc. opened play in the inaugural Cowlitz County Clash 18u Tournament on a day made for baseball — 75 degree weather and nary a cloud in the sky.

Looking to carry the flag Cowlitz County as the lone (mostly) local team among the six-team field, the Dirtbags failed in that task Friday as it dropped both games of its pool play on the grounds of Lower Columbia College and Mark Morris High School.

Very little went well for Rural Baseball in a 15-1 loss to Diamond Sports Gray at Monarch Park in the afternoon, and in a subsequent 11-5 loss to the Clark County Cubs (College Prep) in the evening at David Story Field. The Dirtbags managed a total of six hits while being outscored by 20 runs.

The biggest struggles came on the mound where the Dirtbags had a difficult time commanding the strike zone and keeping their opponents off the bases.

“Our pitchers have to be able to hit spots. That’s the difference between pitching and throwing,” RBI head coach J.C. Workman said. “If you want to win ball games, you just have to hit your spots.”

In Game 1, RBI pitchers combined to walk a dozen batters and hit another in a 14-run loss to Diamond Sports. Workman used four pitchers in a doomed effort to find an arm that could fill the zone consistently.

Toledo's Gavin Frewing made the start for RBI to open the tournament. The right-hander pitched well over the first two of his 3 1/3 innings, allowing RBI to open a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Napavine's Austin Chapman scored on a wild pitch after reaching on a hit-by-pitch.

Diamond Sports took a 2-1 lead in the third inning after plating a pair of runs on a double and a groundout against Frewing. But that was just the appetizer prior to the main course for the Grays as they opened up for 13 runs over the next two innings while sending 12 and 14 men to the plate in the fourth and fifth frames, respectively.

The problems started when Frewing lost complete feel for the strike zone to open the fourth. Diamond Sports scored six runs on three hits and six walks in the inning. Frewing was lifted by Workman after he allowed four of the first five hitters he faced in the inning to reach base. Winlock's Kyrin Meehan took over from there, inheriting loaded bases. All three of those runners eventually scored, leaving Frewing with a line that showed six runs allowed on five hits and five walks.

And then Meehan didn’t have any more success filling the zone than Frewing did. Of the half dozen walks in the inning, Meehan issued four before obtaining the final out of the inning.

More damage came in the fifth inning and Meehan was lifted after collecting just two outs while having allowed two runs on one hit and four walks.

JP Palacios went 3-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored to lead the Grays' attack. Both Kyle Wells and Aidan Rathbun reached base all four times. The two combined for seven walks, three RBIs and three runs scored.

Meanwhile, it was a tough go for the Dirtbags offensively against Diamond Sports starter Robert Lutz. In fact, Rural Baseball's only hit of the game came in its final plate appearance when Winlock's James Cusson, who pitched the final 1/3 inning, ripped a single to right in place of Chapman. The game then ended when an overzealous Dirtbag runner was cut down at the plate after trying to score from second base.

Lutz allowed one earned run on one hit and four walks and a hit batter over five innings. He recorded one strikeout.

Change of scenery

The pitching struggles continued in the nightcap for Rural Baseball Inc. Coach Workman needed four more pitchers to get through seven innings against the College Prep Cubs of (primarily) Hudson's Bay. Hunter Gutenberger of Rainier (Oregon) started and lasted 2 2/3 innings during which time he yielded six runs, two earned, on four hits and three walks.

“Hunter’s my starting catcher. He’s a gamer. I feel confident in him no matter where I put him,” noted Workman.

Clark County took a 4-0 lead in the first inning, went ahead 6-1 in the second and then made it 10-1 after five. The Cubs took advantage of three RBI errors and another 10 free passes. They also out-hit the Dirtbags 8-6.

The best offensive inning of the day for the Dirtbags came in the fifth frame against Clark County. Rural Baseball strung three hits together including an RBI single by Pe Ell's Blake Howard and saw the Cubs make two fielding errors to open up for four runs.

Even with the brief offensive explosion, the Dirtbags still trailed Clark County 10-5 after five innings.

The Cubs got a strong start from right-hander Caden Spanier who allowed six hits and a walk over six innings. He gave up five runs, though just two were earned, while striking out nine batters in the win.

Toutle Lake's Jaeger Johnson went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored, and Howard was 1-for-4 with an RBI and two runs to lead the Dirtbags offensively.

Despite the losses, Workman was pleased with the Dirtbags’ effort throughout the day.

“We came out and competed,” said Workman. “I’m really proud of our effort. Guys showed up on one of the biggest stages in the county. I’m really proud of how we literally stepped up to the plate.”

Rural Baseball Inc. was set to continue its pool play in the three-day Cowlitz County Clash Tournament with a doubleheader on Saturday with games against Clark County (Varsity) at 11:30 a.m. and the Portland Baseball Club at 2:30 p.m. The first game will be played at Mark Morris and the latter at Story Field.

Check online at TDN.com, or in Monday's special print edition of The Daily News, for additional coverage from the Cowlitz County Clash.