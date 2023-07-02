A new day brought new life and help in the form of a pair of veteran right-handers for Rural Baseball Inc.

A day after going 0-2 in pool play, the Dirtbags bounced back with a 15-2 win over Clark County Black and 12-10 over Portland Baseball Club in the Cowlitz County Clash 18u Tournament, Saturday, at David Story Field and Monarch Park.

Unavailable for the first game Friday, Garrett Keeton was given the start in the Dirtbags’ morning tilt against the Clark County Cubs Black, a 17u Senior Babe Ruth squad, and showed pinpoint command of a four-pitch mix.

The Cubs were held without a hit until the fourth inning by Keeton whose sharp 12-6 curveball had their hitters flummoxed through their first plate appearances.

“(The curveball) is one of my favorite pitches that I’ve spent years perfecting,” Keeton said. “It worked out well in the long run and when it didn’t, I had my team backing me up.”

Keeton retired nine of 10 hitters at one point before allowing his first hit in the fourth inning. Rural Baseball Inc. head coach J.C. Workman was pleased with the way his starter attacked the Clark County lineup.

“(Keeton) is one of my top starters on the bump. He’s also a gamer,” said Workman. “He’ll go out and give you everything he’s got. That’s something he’ll bring to the table every game.”

Keeton wound up allowing runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to the Cubs. A pair of singles and a passed ball put the Cubs on the board in the fourth and then a small two-out rally in the fifth which started with a walk, plated a second run to extend the game to a sixth inning.

The game ultimately ended in the top of the sixth with RBI holding a 13-run lead due to the time limit rules of the tournament.

Moving from the grounds of Mark Morris High School to the turf of Story Field at Lower Columbia College did little to slow the Dirtbags.

Tre Groninger gave RBI consecutive quality starts with his effort against the Portland Baseball Club in the second game of the day for RBI. Groninger held PBC to five hits, two walks and three hit batters over 5 2/3 innings of work on the hill. The right-hander also struck out six batters in the win.

Like his teammate Keeton, Groninger was at his best early in the game. Portland ended up getting to Groninger in the fifth inning thanks to a trio of Dirtbags’ defensive miscues which reared their ugly head late in Saturday’s action.

Through the first five innings, though, Groninger and the RBI defense were nearly flawless.

“It was a nice day so I had a really good grip on the ball and I just kept throwing and listening to my pitching coach,” Groninger said. “We went fastball high and then fastball middle-low and off of that they were really just hitting ground balls… Everything was just working the way it was supposed to.”

Workman thought the deception Groninger uses on the mound also helped his cause.

“The confidence up there. (Tre’s) a dog,” noted Workman. “He can change (arm) angles, the leg kicks to disrupt timing by half a second and that’s huge in baseball. He knows the game and I’m always impressed by the new things he’s doing out there.”

Groninger ultimately allowed five runs to Portland, but only three were the earned variety.

Both Keeton and Groninger benefitted from early offense that built up commanding leads. Against the Cubs Black, the Dirtbags plated three runs in the first and then two more in the third for a quick 5-0 advantage. The Dirtbags would go on to score four runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings to pull away for the double-digit win.

Against Portland Baseball Club, it was a seven-run, nine-hit second inning where the Dirtbags sent 13 hitters to the plate that gave them the momentum.

A two-run triple by Connor Darnell was the big hit of the inning, but eight singles were tacked on as RBI executed its mantra of getting to the next guy in the lineup.

“We always preach have the approach to pass the baton onto the next guy, don’t try to do too much. Do a small job, one guy at a time,” stated Workman. “We did a pretty good job of that (in the second inning). We kind of bled them to death with singles.”

Darnell finished the game 3-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs to lead the Dirtbags at the plage. Blake Howard also was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and Hunter Gutenberger added a 3-for-4 game with two runs scored to help pace the RBI offense.

Despite the big lead and Groninger’s strong early showing on the hill, Portland worked its way back in the game. The Dirtbags held leads of 7-0 and 11-2, but PBC got going with two runs in the fifth to stave off the mercy rule. Then Portland added three runs in the sixth off of four hits and a sacrifice fly against Groninger to cut RBI’s lead to 12-5. With the game guaranteed to go the distance, the Portland boys added five runs in the bottom of the seventh to give the Dirtbags a scare down the stretch.

Those five runs came as a result of four free passes, an error, three wild pitches and a lone single. Workman had to turn to Gavin Frewing to get the final three outs after Darnell struggled to find the plate in his second inning of work.

In addition to the untraditional save, Frewing had an outstanding day at the plate as he finished 5-for-5 with six RBIs.

The late comeback scare presented a learning lesson for RBI to never take the foot off the gas.

“I told the guys we can’t get complacent, we’ve got to go hard for all seven innings,” Workman noted. “We shut them down in the end… Gavin Frewing stepped up there and helped us seal it.”

With the two wins Saturday, RBI finished 2-2 in pool play for the tournament. The Dirtbags were scheduled to rematch with Diamond Sports Gray on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. for their final game of the tournament.