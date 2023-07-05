Connor Wesemann and Easton Marshall held Diamond Sports to one run as the Lower Columbia Baseball Club squad continued its hot run fresh off an extremely successful Alaskan trip with a 9-1 victory in the College Showcase, Wednesday, at Fort Borst Park in Centralia.

Wesemann pitched four innings while Marshall picked up the final three for Hilander Dental. The two combined to limit Diamond Sports to four hits in seven innings.

The LCBC offense scored three runs in the third inning to take an early lead. Kolten Lindstrom batted 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Marshall provided a two-run double and Deker Bartell batted 2-for-4 with an RBI double.

Hilander Dental added a run in the fourth, two in the fifth and three in the seventh to pull away.

LCBC is set to continue the College Showcase at Borst Park on Thursday when it meets Hawaii at 6 p.m.

Lemmons leads Premier to shutout in Idaho

Isaac Lemmons drove in three runs to lead Kelso Premier 18u to a 14-0 rout of the Caldwell SilverStreaks in the final game of the Treasure Valley Freedom Days Senior Babe Ruth tournament, Monday, in Boise, Idaho.

Lemmons finished 2-for-3 with a pair of singles, two runs scored and three RBIs. Jake Remund also went 2-for-3 at the plate for Kelso Premier. He added two RBIs and Danner Hoinowski and Matt Swanson each drove in a run for Kelso Premier which scored seven runs in the first inning and six more in the second to jump out to a 13-0 lead.

Caldwell committed seven errors in the three-inning contest.

Peyton Bunn and Owen Fagerness also each had two hits and an RBI for Kelso. Brynden Swearingen made the start on the mound. He allowed no runs on three hits while striking out four batters in three innings.

Kelso Premier 18u is slated to play Rural Baseball Inc. at Castle Rock High School, Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Premier 17's wrap Freedom Days with a tie

Kelso Premier 17u settled for an 8-8 tie after seven innings of baseball against Mayhem Baseball in their final try at the Treasure Valley Freedom Days tournament, Monday, in Boise.

Jude Miller stole home to tie the score at 8-8 for Kelso in the top of the seventh inning. Miller’s run capped a three-run inning in which Kelso Premier overcame an 8-5 deficit.

Jerry Neighbors shut the door in the bottom half of the inning despite Mayhem Baseball putting the winning run on second base after a walk and a single. The game ended due to a time limit on the tournament games.

Zach Edwards took the ball to start for Kelso Premier. Edwards allowed seven runs, just two earned, on six hits and three walks in four frames. He added four strikeouts to his ledger before handing off to Neighbors who allowed one run on one hit and a walk in three innings.

Sully Bratton and Braxton Hill each had two hits to carry the Kelso offense. Evan Rich batted 1-for-2 with a walk and three runs scored while Brayden Kannas went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI.

Kelso Premier 17u is set to play the Clark County Cubs on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Hudson’s Bay High School.