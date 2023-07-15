Kolby Knudsen ripped a triple and drove in a team-high three RBIs to lead the Summer Jacks to a 15-9 win over Centralia's junior American Legion squad in a non-league baseball contest, Friday at Wheeler Field.

After the Summer Jacks managed a meager four runs on five hits in its first game against Centralia on Wednesday, the Jacks found a way to rattle the bats for 13 hits against the same pitching staff on the road in the rematch.

Knudsen topped the list with a 2-for-3 game and two walks to reach base four times. Riley Young pitched and batted 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Jonah Cadigan and Robert Coughlan each went 2-for-4 and scored two runs. Jeff Rooklidge also was 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs from the Jacks’ leadoff spot.

The Summer Jacks got rolling immediately with a four-run first inning to open a 4-0 lead. The inning started with a pair of walks. Young delivered an RBI single and Nick Niday drove in two with a double. Niday came around to score on a wild pitch.

The Jacks tacked on a run in the second and three more in the third to build an 8-0 lead before Centralia found its stride against Young and the visitors’ defense.

Centralia scored three in the bottom of the third, one in the fourth and three runs again in the sixth to work its way back into the game. However, the summer Tigers never truly threatened the Summer Jacks, who led 13-4 in the fifth inning.

Young was tagged for seven runs, just one earned on four hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out eight batters before handing off to Niday in the sixth inning. Niday allowed two runs on two hits in 1 2/3 innings.

The Summer Jacks are set to return home on Tuesday to play the Madcats at Roy Morse Park at 6 p.m.

Kelso Prep routs Northwest Reign

Soren Guttormsen collected three extra base hits including a two-run bomb to right field to lead Kelso Baseball Club 17u to a 12-1 rout of Northwest Reign at Mark Morris High School, Friday, in the GSL Showcase.

Guttormsen finished the game 3-for-4 with two doubles, a homer and three RBIs. Carson Shipman added three hits including two doubles and three RBIs for the Kelso squad.

Kelso opened up a 5-0 lead after two innings with Guttormsen’s homer capping the early run scoring. Carter Huntley and Blake Parsons each had two hits as Kelso added to its advantage with a seven-run fifth inning. That outburst closed out the game thanks to the tournament mercy rules.

With the Kelso offense pounding out 17 hits and 12 runs, starter Evan Sweet was left to attack the Northwest Reign hitters on the mound, and that’s just what he did. Sweet allowed just one hit and one run over five innings. He also struck out three and didn’t walk anyone.