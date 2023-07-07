CASTLE ROCK — Rural Baseball Inc. earned a doubleheader sweep over the 16u Lower Columbia Baseball Club in a pair of Senior Babe Ruth baseball contests at Castle Rock High School via scores of 9-8 and 10-0 on Thursday.

Southpaw Keaton Thompson pitched four shutout innings allowing just two hits and three walks to the A’s. The Dirtbags’ offense did the rest, scoring two runs in the first, one in the third, three in the fourth and four in the fifth to invoke the mercy rule with a 10-0 shutout win in the rematch.

Blake Howard batted 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs and Hunter Gutenberger delivered an RBI double to lead the Dirtbags’ offense. Jevan Lucente went 2-for-3 with a double on his ledger.

The opener was a much closer affair. The seven-inning contest had four lead changes and two ties.

Trailing 6-4, the Dirtbags scored five runs in the fifth inning. Shortstop Dom Rowland went 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored, and Gutenberger went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored when he wasn't donning the tools of ignorance.

Trey Groninger went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs in the win. And that wasn't all for Groninger in a day's work. On the mound, he pitched 3 1/3 innings with four strikeouts to pick up the win in relief.

On the other side, the A’s fought back with big innings in the fourth, fifth and seventh before seeing their comeback attempt fall one run short when Connor Darnell threw the tying run out at the plate from left field with Gutenberger handling the hop and applying the tag.

“Connor Darnell, or ‘Family’ as he’s known around here, picked us all up with that throw to end the game," Rural Baseball skipper JC Workman said. "He’s starting to get a reputation for that sort of thing."

Jacob Morrow went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Kelly Leak also batted 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Dom Settlemier also had two hits to lead the A’s offense.

LCBC outhit the Dirtbags 11-5 in Game 1, but also finished with more errors — four to one. None was more consequential than the overthrows that turned a 2-RBI double by Rowland into a little league style grand slam late in the game.

“We stayed competitive the whole game and that is why this team is great," Workman said. "We never say die, and we certainly never shut up."

Rural Baseball Inc. is slated to play Kelso Premier 18u on Friday at 6 p.m. at Castle Rock and again on Saturday at Rister Stadium at 6:30 p.m. LCBC is set to head to Montesano for a doubleheader on Saturday. The first pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.

E's prove costly for A's

Battle Ground walked off with a 5-4 victory against the 16u Lower Columbia Baseball Club in a Senior Babe Ruth contest, Wednesday night in Battle Ground.

Battle Ground scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning on a fielding error by the LCBC A’s.

The A’s mustered one hit and three runs against Lookouts’ starter Noah Salyers over four innings. LCBC built a 3-1 lead after batting in the fourth inning. Dominic Settlemier batted 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Mac West went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI to lead the A’s offense which finished with four hits.

But errors would prove costly for LCBC.

Battle Ground tied the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the fifth inning as a result of an LCBC miscue. The A’s finished with five errors in the game while Battle Ground had four.

Trajen Ford allowed four runs, two earned runs, on seven hits and two walks in five innings. Evan Peters pitched the final 1 2/3 innings where he allowed one unearned run on two walks. Ford struck out two batters and Peters struck out two.

Ethan Nelson batted 2-for-3 with two runs scored to lead the Lookouts.

LCBC is set to play Montesano in a road doubleheader on Saturday at Vessey Field. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. in Grays Harbor.

Rough start costs Premier at Cubs

Corey Cochran struggled to find outs in the Clark County lineup after drawing the start for Kelso Premier 17u squad, which dropped its Senior Babe Ruth contest 15-5 in eight innings, Thursday, at Propstra Stadiumin Vancouver.

The Cubs jumped out to a 9-1 lead after scoring three in the first and six more in the second inning against Cochran. The Cubs put seven straight runners on base in the second inning after a hit-by-pitch and a ground out. From there, the Cubs went single, single, single, walk, walk, hit batter and walk to take an 8-1 lead.

Cochran finished with nine runs allowed, six earned, on five hits, five walks and three hit batters in two innings.

The rough start and six errors were too much to overcome for Premier. Braxton Hill had another good game at the dish. Hill reached base four times with two hits and two walks and scored three of Premier’s five runs in the game. Zach Edwards batted 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Jerry Neighbors also had a pair of hits.

Kelso Premier 17u is set to return to the diamond for a Saturday doubleheader against the KWRL Roosters at Woodland. The first pitch is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Jacks give away lead late in Vancouver

A four-run fifth inning broke a late tie and sent the Vancouver Pilots onto an 11-7 win over the Summer Jacks in their Senior Babe Ruth contest, Thursday, at Fort Vancouver High School.

The Jacks fought back after falling into a 5-0 hole when Vancouver plated five runs in the bottom of the first inning. Two Jacks’ errors led to four unearned runs. The Jacks came back with three in the second with a two-out bases-loaded walk and a clutch two-run single by Jeff Rooklidge.

The Jacks then tied the game at 5-5 with a run in the fifth inning. Summer capitalized on one of Vancouver’s five errors when Steven McCabe scored on Jonah Cadigan’s ground ball.

Vancouver answered in the bottom half of the fifth inning thanks to three free passes, two walks and a hit batter, with two outs which were brought home by a clutch double by Emilio Garcia followed by a single.

Reece Grothoff started on the mound for the Jacks. He allowed five runs on four hits in four innings. Cadigan relieved Grothoff in the fifth inning when Vancouver mounted its game-winning surge. Cadigan allowed four runs on two hits and two walks.

Rooklidge led the Jacks with a 2-for-4 day with three RBIs and two stolen bases. Robert Coughlan went 2-for-3 with a walk.

The Summer Jacks were set to rematch Vancouver at Roy Morse Park on Friday at 6 p.m.