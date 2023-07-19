In a tune up prior to leaving for Calgary in a few short days for the Senior Babe Ruth Regional Tournament, Rural Baseball Inc. routed Black Hills 23-11 in an eight-inning non-league contest, Tuesday, in Tumwater.

The Dirtbags pounded out 17 hits against an array of Black Hills pitchers. Blake Howard led the way for RBI with three hits including two doubles and Gavin Frewing delivered two hits and three RBIs.

The Dirtbags scored at least two runs in every inning save for the sixth when they used the inning to catch their breath before putting up nine additional runs in the seventh and eighth innings to invoke the mercy rule.

“We’re hitting the ball really well, Blake Howard is just a doubles machine,” Rural Baseball head coach J.C. Workman told The Chronicle after the game at A.G. West High School. “We’re really disciplined at the plate and taking the extra bases when we can, just doing the little things right.”

Keaton Thompson pitched two no-hit innings to open the game for RBI, but he was lifted from the game after an awkward slide at third base. Dom Rowland, Connor Darnell, Frewing and Jake Comer picked up the slack, pitching RBI to a comfortable win.

Darnell batted 2-for-2 with a walk and run scored to aid the RBI offense.

The Dirtbags will spend most of the rest of the week fundraising by bucking hay and washing cars, but first they were set to play the Summer Jacks on Wednesday evening out at Roy Morse Park for one final tune up before heading to Canada.

Summer Jacks fall to Mudcats

The Summer Jacks were unable to hold onto a two-run lead in the seventh inning as Vancouver Mudcats Baseball scored four runs to steal an 11-9 road win in the Senior Babe Ruth contest, Tuesday night.

Summer Jacks head coach Ryan Littlefield turned to Kamble Johns to close out the seventh. Johns was pressured quickly as the Mudcats earned two walks and found grass with two base hits to climb to within one run with only one out recorded.

With the bases loaded, the Mudcats tied the game at 9-9 with a sacrifice fly and then one of the Jacks’ four errors cost the team the go-ahead runs as shortstop Matthew Verdoorn was unable to record the final out of the inning.

Both teams saw their respective offenses explode for big innings in the second. After the Mudcats plated four in the top half of the inning to take a 5-1 lead, the Jacks responded with five runs to take their first lead of the game at 6-5. Riley Young drove in two runs with a clutch two-out, bases-loaded single and Jeff Rooklidge also drove in two runs for the hosts.

The Summer Jacks went up 9-7 after scoring two insurance runs in the sixth inning. Young, Verdoorn and Rooklidge all finished with three hits to lead the Jacks’ offense. Young went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs and Verdoorn batted 3-for-3 with a double, walk, RBI and three runs scored. Rooklidge went 3-for-5 with two RBIs.

The Mudcats used seven pitchers to complete the seven-inning game against the Jacks. Young started the game for the Jacks and allowed five runs, one earned, on four hits and a walk over two innings. He struck out four hitters.

The Summer Jacks return to the their home away from home on Wednesday to play Rural Baseball Inc., before taking on River City Baseball on Thursday back at Roy Morse at 6 p.m.