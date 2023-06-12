CASTLE ROCK — The junior contingent from Lower Columbia Baseball Club split a three-way doubleheader in divergent fashion at The Rock, Sunday, spinning a no-hitter in a 4-0 win over Rural Baseball Inc., before falling 14-0 to the NW Star Academy 16U squad in non-league Senior Babe Ruth baseball action.

In the opener Evan Peters pitched a complete game no-hitter with five strikeouts and no walks as the A’s made the Dirtbags wish they’d taken the day off.

The LCBC offense was led by Brady Hamer and Tucker Morrow, who each slugged doubles. Kelly Leak and Jack Kerker added RBI singles in the win, with Leak stealing two bases while he was aboard.

Kyrin Meehan took the loss on the hill for Rural Baseball after earning the start and allowing three runs over the first two innings.

In the middle game of the day the A’s suffered a reversal of fortune when the NW Stars scored two touchdowns to put the game well out of reach. Dominic Settlemeir had the only hit for LCBC in the loss.

Rural Baseball took on the Stars in the final game of the day and fell 9-2.

Gavin Frewing absorbed the loss on the bump after pitching into the third inning for the Dirtbags.

Hunter Gutenberger and Jaeger Johnson each tallied hits and scored a run for the Dirtbags. Blake Howard added a hit out of the leadoff spot for Rural Baseball.

Rural Baseball Inc. will host the 9th annual Dave Orzel Memorial Tournament beginning Friday afternoon at Castle Rock High School. The wood bat tournament will include teams from Kelso, Vancouver, Grays Harbor, and the surrounding dirt road communities.

The LCBC A’s are set to host the KWRL Roosters on Tuesday with first pitch slated for 6 p.m. at Monarch Park on the ground of Mark Morris High School.