Kelso Premier 18u scored four runs in the fifth inning to earn an 8-5 comeback win over I-5 Toyota/Mountain Dew out of Chehalis in their final tune-up at Rister Stadium before traveling north to Calgary for the Senior Babe Ruth regional tournament.

Trailing 5-3, Matt Swanson kick-started Premier’s comeback bid with a leadoff double to right field. Landon Patterson then singled Swanson home to bring Kelso within a run. Three additional runs scored on a pair of Chehalis errors and a groundout to put Kelso Premier ahead 7-5.

Zeke Smith allowed five runs, three earned, on five hits in four innings of work on the hill. Smith walked four and struck out five before handing the ball off to the Premier bullpen. Peyton Hewey and Danner Hoinowski combined to pitch three innings of scoreless baseball. The two held the visitors to just two hits.

Chehalis scored four runs in the third inning to take a 4-2 lead. However, six errors proved costly over the course of the game for the visitors.

Swanson batted 2-for-3 with an RBI and Patterson went 2-for-3, was hit by a pitch and scored two runs to lead the KP offense.

Kelso Premier 18u’s next game will take place in Calgary, Alberta, Canada in the regional tournament on Tuesday.

Jacks use early offense to sink Dirtbags

The Summer Jacks scored seven runs in the first two innings en route to a comfortable 10-3 win over Rural Baseball Inc. in the Senior Babe Ruth contest, Wednesday at Roy Morse Park.

Reece Grothoff ripped a triple to deep center field with two outs to score two runs and Robert Coughlan followed with an RBI single to right field to give the Summer Jacks a 4-0 lead in the first inning.

Rural Baseball Inc. got a run back in the second on a wild pitch after a leadoff triple by Connor Darnell.

The Summer Jacks came back with three more runs in the second inning as Jeff Rooklidge and Riley Young drove in runs to stretch the Jacks’ lead to 7-1.

The six-run advantage was more than enough with the way Nick Niday was pitching for the hosts. Niday limited Rural Baseball to one run on four hits and a pair of walks in three innings. He struck out four Dirtbags batters.

The rest of the Jacks bullpen did their best to follow that blueprint. Jonah Cadigan pitched 2 2/3 innings with two runs allowed in relief and Kamble Johns pitched 1 1/3 innings scoreless relief to close the game.

Grothoff batted 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs, he also scored twice to pace the Jacks offense. Coughlan added two hits and two RBI and Young finished with two RBI.

Tre Groninger handled the duties on the mound for the Dirtbags. The right-hander pitched all six innings, giving up seven earned runs on 10 hits. He walked four and struck out nine.

Connor Darnell provided two hits including a triple and scored a run to lead the Dirtbags on offense. Hunter Gutenberger, Gavin Frewing, Race McKenzie and Groninger all added base knocks to the Rural Baseball tally.

Rural Baseball Inc. will spend the weekend running car washes, pulling weeds and otherwise spinning straw into gold before heading to Calgary, Alberta, Canada for the Senior Babe Ruth regional tournament starting on Tuesday.