KENAI, Alaska — The Lower Columbia Baseball Club capped off its unforgettable 10-day Alaskan excursion by winning the Big Fish Wood Bat Tournament, Sunday in come-from-behind fashion, 4-3 over the hosts from Kenai.

"This trip was every bit as memorable as we hoped it would be. We played good team baseball and several guys stepped up,” LCBC coach Joe Bair said.

Hilander Dental saw Easton Marshall slug a solo homer to right-center field in the eighth inning for the go-ahead run and Kolten Lindstrom earned the save by locking the Twins down over the seventh and eighth innings.

Trailing 3-0 with three outs left, LCBC opened with a single by Marshall to breathe life into a comeback bid. Logan Bodily then worked a walk and Jake Lindstrom executed a sacrifice bunt to move both runners up a base while a throwing error allowed Lindstrom to reach, too.

Logan Dorland cut the deficit to 3-1 with an RBI groundout. Then with one out, a second Kenai error allowed both Bodily and Lindstrom to score to tie the game 3-3.

Kenai was able to secure the final two outs of the inning to provide themselves an opportunity to win the game in the bottom half of the seventh, but Kolten Lindstrom held the Twins scoreless to send the game into extra innings where Marshall provided the game-winning run on his home run.

Kolten Lindstrom pitched four innings in the win. Marshall finished the game 3-for-5 with a homer, double and two stolen bases to lead the Dentists offense.

LCBC Hilander Dental finished the trip 9-3 with at least two moose and one glacier also checked off on their collective bingo card.

“Off the field, we made memories that will last a lifetime," added Bair. "We're very thankful for the American Legion folks up in Alaska who made this such a great experience."

LCBC Hilander Dental (18-5) returns home and will open the GSL College Showcase on Wednesday in Centralia when it matches Diamond Sports at 8 a.m.

Three-run 6th carries A’s to NW Nations title

A three-run sixth carried the Lower Columbia Baseball Club A’s to a championship in the Northwest Nations Invite silver bracket with a 4-3 win over North Seattle, Sunday, in Forest Grove, Oregon.

North Seattle jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. The LCBC A’s responded with a run in the fourth inning only to see the Rainiers answer with a run of their own in the bottom of the fourth to maintain a two-run advantage at 3-1.

Zander Jendro and Dominic Settlemier combined to allow one earned run on five hits over seven innings for the A’s.

The LCBC A’s are slated to take on Battle Ground on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Battle Ground High School.

Dirtbags drop rematch with Diamond Sports at Clash

Rural Baseball Inc. settled for fourth place after it suffered a 4-2 loss to Diamond Sports Gray, Sunday to conclude its run in the Cowlitz County Clash 18u tournament at David Story Field.

Diamond Sports Gray scored two runs in the sixth inning to break the tie and claim a 4-2 lead. With two outs, DS Gray executed a suicide squeeze. Rural Baseball got the ball to catcher Garrett Keeton, but he was unable to hold onto the ball through the foot-first slide of the Grays' baserunner who score the go-ahead run. Another run scored later in the inning.

“Tough break on the play at the plate in the sixth inning,” RBI head coach J.C. Workman said.

The Dirtbags scored runs in the second and fourth innings to tie the game at 2-2. Dom Rowland was 1-for-3 with an RBI and Jake Comer batted 1-for-2 with a run scored for RBI. Josh Ellis started for the Dirtbags and allowed one earned run over three innings and struck out two.

“Our guys were stinging the baseball all day, but we couldn’t find a hole in their defense,” said Workman. “It was like batting practice and it even felt like they had 12 guys with gloves on in the field.”

Hunter Gutenberger took the loss after he came on in relief in the fourth inning. Gutenberger allowed one run over three innings.

RBI finished the Cowlitz County Clash Tournament with an overall record of 2-3.

“After getting it handed to us on day one by this same team, it was nice to come out here today and play a real baseball game," Workman noted. "We had some addition by subtraction this weekend and we got better. That was our goal coming into this tournament.”

The Dirtbags are slated to play Kelso at Sonnendecker Field at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, before hosting the Lower Columbia Baseball Club A’s on Thursday for a doubleheader at Castle Rock starting at 4 p.m.

Kelso Premier 18u takes two L's in Idaho

Kelso Premier 18u suffered consecutive defeats Sunday in the Treasure Valley Freedom Days Tournament in Boise, Idaho. Premier lost 9-7 to Nampa American Legion before falling 9-4 to Mayhem 18u.

In each game, a big inning was Kelso Premier’s undoing. Nampa opened a 4-1 lead with four runs in the bottom of the first. Then in Game 2, Mayhem dropped a six spot in the third to claim a 6-2 advantage.

Kelso Premier fought back in both games, but was unable to tie the score. Peyton Bunn and Brett Martynowicz made the starts on the mound for Kelso. Martynowicz led the Kelso Premier offense in the contest against Nampa by batting 2-for-3. Adam Swanson went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks.

Landon Patterson batted 2-for-5 with a double, walk and two RBIs over the two games and Danner Hoinowski also had a hit in each game.

Kelso Premier 18u was set to conclude its play in the Treasure Valley Freedom Days Tournament on Monday morning before returning to play Rural Baseball Inc. on Friday at 6 p.m. at Castle Rock High School.

Kelso Premier 17u suffers 2nd loss to Owyhee

For the second straight day, Kelso Premier 17u lost to Owyhee, losing 11-5 on Sunday in the Treasure Valley Freedom Days Tournament, in Boise, Idaho.

Owyhee scored three runs in the first and three more in the third against Dash Lemiere who earned the start for Kelso. Lemiere allowed eight runs, seven earned, on eight hits and a walk in 3 2/3 innings. Evan Rich worked the final 2 1/3 innings where he gave up three runs on five hits and a walk as Owyhee pulled away late.

Zach Edwards batted 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs to lead the Kelso Premier offense. Rich went 3-for-4 and Braxton Hill went 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Kelso’s best inning came in the fifth when the team had three hits including a triple to score three runs and cut the Storm lead to 9-4.

The Kelso Premier 17's were set to conclude their run at the Freedom Days Tournament on Monday.