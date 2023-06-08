Hilander Dental played eight solid innings of baseball on Wednesday, but came up one frame and three runs short of victory in a 9-6 loss to NW Star Academy in non-league American Legion baseball action.

Playing at Story Field, the teams signed up for an old fashioned nine-inning rendition of America’s Pastime, none of which proved to be more important than the top of the fourth. That’s when the Stars plated a half dozen runs in order to claim a 6-4 lead they would never relinquish.

Camden Wheatley took the loss for the Lower Columbia Baseball Club AAA team after entering in relief to start that fateful fourth frame and failing to make it out the other side. Mitchell Lindsey took over in an emergency role and eventually brought the parade around the bases to a close, but not before so much damage that Hilander Dental could never figure out how to do the bridge work required to get even.

It wasn’t all bad returns for the LCBC squad, though.

Easton Marshall led Hilander Dental at the plate by going 2-for-3 with three runs scored, and Logan Barker turned in a strong start on the mound with three shutout innings before getting the hook.

The Dentists did their best to battle back late, putting up two runs in the bottom of the eighth, before giving those back in the next half inning on defense.

Meanwhile, the catcher’s platoon of Deker Bartell and Talon McGorty did their best to keep the hosts in the game during their time standing around the dish. Bartell contributed an RBI single with two stolen bases, while McGorty put up and RBI single. Trenton Lamb, who spent the entire day out of a crouch for once, also drove in a run with a hit.

Hilander Dental was set to host Chehalis American Legion at 5 p.m., Thursday, at Story Field. The Dentists will be back in action next Tuesday at Story Field against the Vancouver Mavericks.

RBI’s Groninger, Guttenberger gang up on Premier 17’s

CASTLE ROCK — The Dirtbags had their starting battery firing up all cylinders on Wednesday in a 11-1 win over Kelso Premier (17U) in a Senior Babe Ruth tilt. Originally slated as a 9-inning affair, the game was ended after five frames according to the home plate arbiter’s interpretation of the mercy rule.

Tre Groninger earned the win for Rural Baseball Inc. by tossing an abbreviated complete game. Groninger’s only trouble in the contest came in the first inning when he allowed a leadoff walk to come around to score with the help of an errant pickoff attempt with runners on first and third.

From there, though, Groninger didn’t give an inch. He finished the game with just the one run and one hit allowed, while striking out six batters.

Both behind the plate, and beside it, Hunter Gutenberger was doing everything he could to keep the energy flowing by throwing out runners and pounding the baseball around the park. Gutenberger notched a pair of hits, including a double, while driving in three runs with the stick.

Shortstop Dom Rowland was similarly well-charged, turning in a flawless game with the glove while going 2-for-2 at the dish with a triple and three RBIs. James Cusson added a 2-RBI triple in the win and R.J. Workman posted a pinch hit RBI poke.

Meanwhile, Kyrin Meehan turned in several web gems at first base for the Dirtbags to help keep their half innings in the sun short.

Owen Fagerness got the start for Premier and picked up three strikeouts while working into the third inning. Jerry Neighbors also tallied three punchouts but ran into the same bad luck that chased Fagerness from the game in that long third inning. Both pitchers allowed a half dozen runs on their watch.

Braxton Hill had the only hit on the day for the Premier 17U squad.

Kelso Premier is scheduled to play a doubleheader on the road against the Vancouver Pilots starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Rural Baseball Inc. was set to play a doubleheader at Tenino on Thursday before hosting a three-way doubleheader at Castle Rock on Sunday. The Dirtbags and LCBC A’s will get things going at 10 a.m., with the A’s playing NW Star 16’s at noon, and Rural Baseball Inc. taking on the Stars at 2 p.m.

Next week, the Dirtbags will be hosting the ninth annual Dave Orzel Memorial Tournament at Castle Rock High School. The festivities will begin Thursday with the Orzy Alumni Game. For more information, or to sign up to play, email sports@tdn.com