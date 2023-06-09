For one night, at least, the boys from Hilander Dental put their drills away in favor of their hammers on the way to a 13-4 win over I-5 Toyota of Chehalis in a non-league American Legion baseball tilt at Story Field, Thursday.

The senior squad from Lower Columbia Baseball Club staked a 1-0 lead in the first inning but fell behind 3-1 after the second inning. Luckily for the hosts they had 13 hits in their barrels and a comeback was just what the doctor ordered.

Logan Bodily led LCBC with three hits and two runs in the win, while catcher Trenton Lamb added a pair of hits that included a two-RBI double.

The Dentists put up three runs of their own in the bottom of the third and then did it again in the bottom of the fourth, A four spot in the fifth pushed the hosts closer to victory and two insurance runs in the seventh frame made sure the locals were still having fun when it was time to turn off the lights.

Zach Doherty, Connor Wesemann and Easton Marshall all put up a pair of hits in the win, and Mitchell Lindsey drove in two runs with a well-timed single.

Kolten Lindstrom picked up the win in relief after entering in the fourth inning to take over for Jackson Rohl. Lindstrom allowed one run over three innings while the Dentists separated themselves on offense.

Austin Lindquist finished off the final three innings on the hill for LCBC and didn’t allow a run.

Hilander Dental is scheduled to host Vancouver on Tuesday at Story Field starting at 5:30 p.m.

Premier 18’s throttle Vancouver Pilots

VANCOUVER — A nine-run fourth inning was plenty to put the 18U boys from Kelso Premier on the path to a 13-4 win over the Vancouver Pilots in a non-league Senior Babe Ruth baseball contest at Skyview High School.

Danner Hoinowski led the Premier attack with three hits that included a double. He also scored two runs and drove in five RBIs out of the 2-hole in the lineup.

Premier took a 1-0 lead in the second inning and then turned that into a six-run advantage by the middle of the third inning before piling on nine more in the fourth to finish the job.

Owen Combs added two hits, with a double in the mix, while driving in a pair of runs and scoring one himself in the win, and catcher Geoffrey Glass put up a pair of hits on his way to scoring two runs.

The Premier lineup proved potent from top to bottom, too, with Laken Cochran piling up four RBIs while notching a hit and scoring a run out of the 7-hole. Owen Fagerness, Peyton Bunn. and Jake Remund also added hits in the win.

Brynden Swearingen picked up the win for the Premier 18’s by throwing the first three innings and allowing just one unearned run while striking out five batters. Isaac Lemmons finished the final two innings of the mercy rule abbreviated victory, striking out three batters and allowing just one hit while keeping the Pilots from successfully circling the bases.

The Kelso Premier 18’s are scheduled to play a doubleheader against Grays Harbor at Rister Stadium on Sunday starting at noon, before traveling to play the Clark County Cubs at Hudson’s Bay on Monday night.

Frewing helps Dirtbags take two at Stone City

TENINO — Rural Baseball Inc. put up two dozen hits over the course of 11 innings, Thursday, on the way to a doubleheader sweep of the Trappers in non-league Senior Babe Ruth baseball action. The Dirtbags took the first game by a score of 10-2 and then doubled down with a 17-3 victory under the lights.

Gavin Frewing was the star of Game 1 when he led the Dirtbags on the hill and in the box. Frewing struck out 12 batters and allowed just three hits over five innings while allowing one earned run. With a bat in his hands he was even more of a problem for Tenino, going 3-for-4 with three runs scored and a double.

Rural Baseball put up a five spot in the first inning, gave up two in the second, and then added on two in the third, and three more in the fifth to salt the game away.

Jaeger Johnson went 3-for-4 with a run scored in the win while Garrett Keeton posted two hits with two runs scored. Connor Darnell added a pair of knocks and scored a run for the Dirtbags.

Keaton Thompson pitched the final two innings for Rural Baseball and held the Trappers scoreless with his efforts.

The nightcap lasted just four innings before darkness and mercy rules took effect to end the contest early. With time sort the Dirtbags wasted no time building up a big lead, posting five runs in the first, one more in the second and eight in the third to put the game out of reach.

Tre Groninger went 2-for-2- with two runs scored out of the leadoff spot in the win. Blake Howard, Johnson and Thompson each had two hits with two runs for the Dirtbags. Frewing and Keeton each put up a hit and touched home three times.

Thompson pitched the first 1 ⅔ innings for Rural Baseball before turning the ball over to Kyrin Meehan. Landon Larson earned the win with a shutout inning in relief and Hunter Gutenberger posted a scoreless inning to close the game out.

Rural Baseball Inc. (4-3) is scheduled to host the Lower Columbia Baseball Club A’s on Sunday at 10 a.m., in Castle Rock. The A’s are then slated to play NW Star Academy at noon, before the Stars take on the Dirtbags at 2 p.m.