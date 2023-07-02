KENAI, Alaska — The 18u Lower Columbia Baseball Club picked up yet another win in the Big Fish Wood Bat Classic Saturday, beating the Kenai Twins 5-3 for the second time in two days.

LCBC Hilander Dental moved to 3-0 in the tournament and continues to play well in spite of all of the extracurricular activities the team is getting up to on its Alaska excursion. Camden Wheatley pitched four quality innings before handing off to Mitchell Lindsey and the LCBC bullpen.

Hilander Dental scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning to take an early 2-0 lead. Kenai came back with a run in the fourth to cut the deficit to 2-1, but LCBC answered with a three spot in its half of the fourth to give the bullpen a 5-1 lead to work with.

Kenai scored two runs in the seventh to make it interesting, but Lindsey recorded the final out for the save. Easton Marshall went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Connor Wesemann delivered an RBI single.

LCBC moves onto yet another tournament as it hits its fourth stop in Soldotna, Alaska on Sunday.

LCBC A’s gets win at Nations Invite

FOREST GROVE, Ore. — The 16u Lower Columbia Baseball Club A’s bounced back from Friday’s 0-2 performance to score an 11-2 win over Hooks Baseball on Day 2 of the Northwest Nations Invite at Pacific University.

The A’s scored seven runs in the first inning to jump out to a 7-0 lead against Hooks. The offense came alive for 11 runs on 12 hits. Dominic Settlemier, Mac West, Kelly Leak, Brady Hamer and Zander Jendro each had two-hit games for the A’s.

With the early run support, Evan Peters attacked the strike zone against Hooks. He was never threatened. Peters allowed two runs while scattering seven hits in seven complete innings. He walked two and struck out 10.

LCBC is slated to play the North Seattle Rainiers at 8 a.m. on Sunday in the NW Nations Invite.

Premier 18's fall in Freedom Days opener

A late comeback bid fell short and Kelso Premier 18u lost the first game of the Treasure Valley Freedom Days Tournament 6-4 to Meridian 18u on Saturday in Boise.

Meridian scored two in the top of the first inning against Premier pitcher Kyler Shellenbarger, then added three more runs in the fourth inning to open a 5-1 lead as it worked its way into the Kelso Premier bullpen.

Meridian saw its first four hitters reach base in the fourth inning against Premier reliever Parker Hewey with Brandon Gonzalez delivering the key hit, a one-out, two-run single.

Kelso Premier responded with a matching three spot in its half of the fifth inning to cut the deficit to 5-4, but it was as close as the team would come. Meridian added an insurance run in the sixth and hung a zero in the sixth and seventh innings to secure the victory.

Shellenbarger allowed two runs on three hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings. Kelso Premier had four hits in the game. Owen Combs went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored and Brett Martynowicz batted 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Mikkeal Orosco batted 2-for-3 with a triple, walk and an RBI and Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to lead Meridian.

Kelso Premier 18u continues play in the Treasure Valley Freedom Days Tournament on Sunday. It meets Nampa American Legion 18u at 7 a.m. before playing Mayhem 17u at 11:30 a.m.

Kelso Premier 17u splits in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Corey Cochran pitched a one-hit shutout to lead Kelso Premier 17u to a split of its two games during Saturday’s Treasure Valley Freedom Days Tournament action. Cochran and Kelso Premier handed the Silver Streaks 18u a 10-1 defeat before falling 16-4 to Owyhee.

Cochran was the story of the game as he dominated the Silver Streaks. The right-hander allowed just one run on one hit and two walks while striking out seven in six innings.

The Premier offense was held down by Silver’s Owen Moss for three innings. In the fourth inning, Kelso claimed a 1-0 lead after Braxton Hill singled and stole home. Kelso tacked on four more in the fifth for a 5-0 lead with Evan Rich delivering a clutch two-run double to highlight the inning.

Moss was touched up for five runs on seven hits and one walk in his five innings of work. He struck out seven in the loss.

Rich went 1-for-2 with a double, walk, two RBIs and two runs scored while Jude Miller batted 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Kelso Premier. Zach Edwards added a 2-for-4 game with a team-high three RBIs.

It was a different story in Premier 17u’s second game of the day where it was drubbed by Owyhee. The Storm blew in violently with four runs to open the first inning and continued to batter Kelso throughout the six-inning game with five in the fourth and five more in the sixth.

Premier starter Jerry Neighbors was tagged for seven runs, five earned, on five hits, four walks and three hit batters over three innings. Four Kelso errors were costly. Brayden Kannas was particularly hurt by the defensive misplays behind him in the sixth inning where he was hit for five runs on one hit and three walks, just one run was earned.

Hill went 1-for-3 with a double, walk and two runs to lead the Premier offense in the loss.

Kelso Premier 17u is slated to return to the diamond in the Treasure Valley Freedom Days Tournament to rematch Owyhee on Sunday at 8 a.m.