The 18u rendition of Lower Columbia Baseball Club fell behind early against the Northwest Jays and couldn’t overcome the early hole in an 8-4 loss, Thursday, in Tumwater.

Back-to-back losses to the Northwest Jays (Centralia American Legion Post #17) over the last two days means Hilander Dental will play as the No. 2 seed in next week’s American Legion state tournament, with the Jays locking down the No. 1 seed in the series rubber match. That tournament will be hosted in Centralia at Wheeler Field.

The NW Jays scored four runs in the second inning and two more in the third to open a 6-0 lead over the Dentists. LCBC responded with three runs in the fourth inning to make it a 6-3 game, but that was as close as the local squad would come in the seven-inning game.

The Jays added insurance tallies in the fourth and sixth innings to help keep LCBC at bay in the American Legion league contest.

"We had some hard hit balls that Centralia made great plays on. If a few of those find a hole we come out on top," LCBC head coach Joe Bair said. "They have 12 players committed to play college baseball next year. We only have 3 seniors on our team. I'm proud of the way our kids competed against a talented roster."

Connor Wesemann made the start for LCBC. Wesemann was able to record six outs before handing the ball off to Kolten Lindstrom, who took over in the third inning. The two hurlers combined to allow three earned runs to a potent Jays offense, with four Hilander Dental errors making things more difficult.

On offense, LCBC was led by Jake Lindstrom who delivered two of the team’s five hits.

Hilander Dental heads to Regis High School in Oregon on Monday for a non-league doubleheader against the Post 58 Crushers. The first game starts at 2 p.m.

Jacks offense falters in loss to Centralia

The Summer Jacks saw Centralia's junior American Legion squad break a 1-1 tie with a five-run fourth inning, Wednesday, on the way to an 11-4 loss in non-league summer baseball action at Roy Morse Park.

That five-run fourth inning proved to be the difference in the game. Centerville put two runners on base with no outs after a leadoff double and a walk. A sacrifice fly after a passed ball moved the runner to third, broke the tie. Two hit-batters and a single plated a second run, a walk forced in a third and a throwing error after an infield fly pop-up elevated the score to 6-1.

Jeff Rooklidge batted 2-for-4 with two runs scored to lead the Summer Jacks offense from the leadoff spot. Riley Young drove in two runs despite not reaching base, and Robert Coughlan and Evan Hart each finished with a hit.

Kolby Knudsen took the loss for the Jacks on the mound. Knudsen was roughed up in the fourth inning when he struggled with his command, walking two and hitting two other batters by pitches. He was also burned by multiple errors behind him. The young right-hander allowed six runs, three earned, on three hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out four and hit two batters.

The Summer Jacks were set to rematch with the Centralia B's at Wheeler Field on Friday evening. The Jacks are scheduled to be back at "home" on Tuesday when they will meet the Madcats at Roy Morse Field at 6 p.m.

Kelso Baseball Club falls to Hooks

Despite opening up an early 3-0 lead, the Kelso Baseball Club was unable to hold off Hooks Northwest Prep 16u in a 7-3 loss, Thursday, at Story Field.

The Kelso's prep set of Hilanders had their work cut out for them against Hooks NW starter Dawson Straub who struck out 12 and didn’t walk or hit a batter in the seven-inning complete game performance.

His outing wasn't without its hiccups, however. Kelso was able to tag Straub for three runs in the first inning with three hits including a two-run triple by Carson Shipman.

Straub buckled down to strike out the final two batters of the inning. He didn’t allow a run over the final six frames while scattering three hits.

Hooks NW out of Graham returned fire in the third inning when they scored four runs against Elliot Hegdahl. Mikey Escobedo’s double to open the inning was the first of three hits sandwiched around a walk to score two runs. Then with one out, Carter Grant and Hunter Rudolph delivered consecutive RBI knocks to tie the game and take the lead.

With Straub settled into a nice rhythm on the mound, the one-run lead was all Hooks needed.

Kelso's offense was led by Evan Sweet who finished the game 2-for-3 with a run scored and Shipman’s two RBIs. Logan Hiatt went 1-for-3 with a double. Leon Le provided the other RBI. Hegdahl took the loss after he allowed seven runs on eight hits and three walks. He also notched five strikeouts.

The Kelso Baseball Club was set to return to the diamond on Friday against Northwest Reign at at Mark Morris High School.