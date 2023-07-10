Playing on the new artificial turf field on the campus of Centralia College was a treat for the Lower Columbia Baseball Club 18u squad. However, losing 8-1 to Kennewick in their finale at the GSL Wood Bat College Showcase was not how the Dentists had envisioned the ending.

With Kolten Lindstrom pitching the LCBC boys fell behind 1-0 in the top of the second inning but managed to knot things up in the bottom of the third. Lindstrom ran into more trouble in the fourth, allowing two runs, before getting the hook in the fifth when Kennewick plated two more runs.

Austin Lindquist entered in relief for Hilander Dental and limited the damage before spinning a scoreless sixth frame. Jackson Rohl had less luck in the seventh when he was unable to finish the inning. Deker Bartell finished the seventh frame for the Dentists, but not before Kennewick had added three more runs to its tally.

Logan Dorland and Bartell accounted for Hilander Dental’s only two hits on the day.

LCBC Hilander Dental is scheduled to host Centralia Post 17 on Wednesday at LCC for an American Legion league doubleheader. The first pitch is slated for 6 p.m. at David Story Field.

Premier sweeps RBI in home/away set

The Kelso Premier 18u squad took a pair of Senior Babe Ruth games from Rural Baseball Inc. over the weekend, downing the Dirtbags 15-6 at Castle Rock on Friday before taking the rematch 15-8 at Rister Stadium on Saturday. Both games were good old fashioned nine inning affairs.

Premier pounded out 18 hits and took advantage of five errors by the hosts in Friday’s tilt. Ezekiel Smith posted a pair of doubles and drove in three runs to lead the visitors on offense. Daxton Thomas, Kyler Shellenbarger, Matt Swanson, Landon Patterson and Danner Hoinowski all posted two hits in the win.

Brynden Swearingen picked up the win on the hill after throwing five innings without allowing an earned run. Parker Hewey and Isaac Lemmons combined to finish the final four innings. Lemmons struck out one batter while holding the Dirtbags scoreless over two innings.

Rural Baseball put up four runs in the bottom of the first inning with some help from the Premier defense, but the bats went quiet in every other inning except the sixth. Connor Darnell led the Dirtbags with two hits, an RBI and a run scored. Jevan Lucente added a knock, drove in a run and scored a run himself, while R.J. Workman notched a double in his return from a broken wrist.

On Saturday it was Elliot who earned the win on the artificial mound for Kelso Premier after allowing just five hits without an earned run over five innings. Smith also struck out four batters.

Owen Combs led Premier at the plate with five hits and six RBIs. Smith helped out his own cause with a pair of hits, five runs scored and an RBI.

Josh Ellis led the Dirtbags’ offense with a pair of hits and two runs driven in. Garrett Keeton added a pair of knocks and drove in a run.

Rural Baseball Inc. was set to host the R.A. Long Summer Jacks on Monday before bringing the Centralia/Rochester Warrior Tigers to Castle Rock for a 9-inning affair starting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Kelso Premier was set to host the NW Stars (18u) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Senior Babe Ruth 16-18 State Tournament will be hosted at Rister Stadium later this week beginning Thursday morning.