KENAI, Alaska — The 18u American Legion Lower Columbia Baseball Club continued its strong play in Alaska by picking up a pair of wins in the Big Fish Wood Bat Classic in Kenai, Friday. LCBC Hilander Dental defeated Bartlett 12-4 before taking down Kenai 2-1.

Logan Barker’s dominance on the mound carried Hilander Dental in the second game of the day. Barker allowed one run on six hits in the seven-inning complete game performance. The right-hander allowed a first-inning run to Kenai before posting six zeros the rest of the way.

LCBC tied the game at 1-1 in the fifth and then scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh when Austin Lindquist delivered with a deep fly ball to drive in Talon McGrorty with a sacrifice fly. Lindquist finished with two RBIs and McGrorty had a double and scored twice to lead the Dentists.

The opening game of the day was a much more comfortable affair for LCBC. The offense commenced production early with two runs in the first and three more in the second inning in support of starting pitcher Jackson Rohl. It was Easton Marshall who led the way with three hits and five stolen bases as LCBC took a 5-3 lead after two innings.

Connor Wesemann took over for Rohl on the mound in the third inning. He yielded a run in the third as Bartlett clawed to within one run 5-4, but returned to hang a zero in the fourth. Marshall and Deker Bartell closed the final three innings without allowing a run and LCBC pulled away with a four-run sixth inning.

Kaeden Lyster had a three-run double and Trenton Lamb drove in two runs with a pair of hits to lead the LCBC offense. Logan Bodily and Zach Doherty each added two hits and Lamb had three steals.

LCBC Hilander Dental will return to the diamond in the Big Fish Wood Bat Classic on Saturday where it will rematch Kenai at 4 p.m.

A's fall flat at NW Nations Invite

The day wasn’t nearly as successful for the 16u contingent of Lower Columbia Baseball Club in the Northwest Nations Invite, Friday, in Hillsboro, Oregon. The LCBC A’s fell in both games, losing 5-3 to the 503 Baseball squad and 9-1 to Moundtime.

The A’s held a 3-0 lead against 503 in the opening game, but 503 Baseball posted a four spot in the bottom of the third inning to claim a 4-3 lead and held on over the final four innings. Tucker Morrow led the A’s with a pair of hits and Dominic Settlemier had a double.

The LCBC 16's fell behind early in Game 2 and never was able to muster a response. Moundtime plated five runs in the first frame and another three in the fourth to take an 8-1 lead. LCBC scored its only run in the fourth inning.

LCBC continues play in the Northwest Nations Invite on Saturday and Sunday. Opponents and times yet to be announced.