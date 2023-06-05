The top dogs from Lower Columbia Baseball Club split a league set with the Fellowship of Christians Athletes out of Vancouver, Saturday, in an American Legion league doubleheader on the grounds of Mark Morris High School.

Hilander Dental fell hard to the Fellowship in the opener by a score of 16-4.

The Dentists' top hitter in that affair was Austin Lindquist who finished with two hits. Mitchell Lindsey added an RBI double in the loss.

The bad times didn't last long for the hosts, though, as Hilander Dental came back take the rematch 7-4.

"We came back to beat the team that 10, 12-ran us," LCBC coach Joe Bair said. "I guess that's the beauty of baseball."

Part-time catcher Deker Bartell led the LCBC 'AAA' squad with three hits include an RBI double, while Easton Marshall put up three hits and stole two bases.

Jacob Lindstrom, backstop for the Dentists, added two hits, as did Kaden Lyster. And the third leg of the LCBC catcher brigade, Talon McGorty, posted a 2-RBI single.

On the hump it was Connor Wesemann, Logan Barker and Mitchell Lindsey who combined to keep the FCA boys off balance in the box.

Hilander Dental will host the Clark County Cubs on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Story Field.