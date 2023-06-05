VANCOUVER — The Lower Columbia Baseball Club's 16U rendition, hereby colloquially known as the A's in this space, were able to split a road doubleheader with the Vancouver Ravens, Saturday, in Senior Babe Ruth summer baseball action. The A's dropped Game 1 by a score of 4-3, before rebounding for a 10-3 win in the nightcap at Propstra Stadium.

The A's needed some time to wake up their bats against the Ravens in the opener with Ryder Harris and Dom Settlemeir accounting for their only hits in the loss.

Brayden Hoffman got start on the hill for LCBC and earned his stripes by holding the Raven shitless over three innings. Hoffman struck out eight batters, walked one and did not allow an earned run.

The visitors saw their bats wake up with a vengeance in the rematch on the way to the seven-run win. The A's top hitters in that contest included Hoffman, who went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Evan Peters who finished 2-for-3 at the plate.

Settlemeir earned the win for the A's by throwing 5 1/3 innings with just one hit and one earned run allowed. He also punched out nine batters.

The LCBC A's will host the Spud City Mashers on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., on the sprawling grounds of Mark Morris High School at Monarch Park.