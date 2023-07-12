Zaden Hoover picked up four hits and struck out three of the five batters he faced in a clean inning of relief to carry the 17u Kelso Baseball Club to a 14-3 win over the Summer Jacks in six innings of Senior Babe Ruth baseball action, Tuesday.

The two teams played their summer baseball contest out at Roy Morse Park as neither team currently has access to its respective home field. The Jacks’ home field, known as the Lumberyard, shares ground with Longview Memorial Stadium which is currently in the midst of a full blown renovation that includes the addition of artificial turf. The transformation process has left heavy machinery and other equipment on the Lumberyard playing surface, which is slated for new sod at the end of the project.

The situation has left R.A. Long head coach Ryan Littlefield and his team frustrated at times, but they've been making things work with lots of road games and home dates out at the Babe Ruth complex in west Longview.

Meanwhile, the 17u Kelso Baseball Club once again doesn’t have access to their home park at Rister Stadium during the summer. The rights to that field are controlled by Kelso Premier and sharing has been an ongoing issue.

“We don’t have any access to Rister in the summertime and our field (Sonnendecker), they took the fences down while they’re doing some maintenance on it so it’s out of commission,” Kelso Baseball Club coach Tyler Parsons said. “We’re pretty much field-less this summer as we have been the last four summers I’ve been a part of.”

With Zaden Hoover leading the way, the Kelso Baseball Club offense pounded out 15 hits against four different Jacks’ pitchers to pull away after the game settled into a 2-2 tie in the first inning.

“We came into this game trying to do what we do, pound the zone and throw strikes,” Parsons said. “Then take advantage of at-bats when we can get ahead in counts and do some damage. We managed to do that. (We) put some really good swings on balls in those scenarios especially with guys on base. I’m really, really happy with how we (played) today.”

The Kelso varsity prep team took the lead for good with two runs in the third inning to close the book on Jacks’ right-hander Matthew Verdoorn.

Kelso's Jonas Conrad drove in one of the two runs in the inning with a groundball to first that was misplayed by the R.A. Long first baseman. That error allowed Soren Guttormsen to score from third and Conrad to reach base safely. Conrad later came around to score on a second Summer Jacks’ infield miscue for the 4-3 lead.

Verdoorn exited the game to be relieved by Kelly Leak in the fourth inning. Verdoorn allowed two earned runs on six hits and three walks while notching three strikeouts.

Kelso’s offense came alive in the middle innings. Leak struggled commanding the strike zone over his two innings. Guttormsen and Kelso plated another two runs in the fourth as a walk and an RBI triple by Guttormsen followed by Leon Le’s ground ball to short gave Kelso a 6-3 lead.

And the Kelso Baseball Club was not satisfied with that lead. Instead, the offense kept pushing for more runs and the Summer Jacks were kind enough to supply free baserunners in order for Kelso to add to its lead.

“I think Verdoorn settled in after the first inning and then after that he walked one too many guys," said Littlefield. "(The defense) gave a couple free outs and good teams that swing it well like Kelso, that’s what happens."

The summer Scotties scored four in each of the fifth and sixth innings before the game was called with one out in the sixth and the bases loaded due to the mercy rule.

In addition to Zaden Hoover, three other Kelso players had multi-hit days. Brett Hoover went 2-for-4 with a walk, RBI and two runs scored. Guttormsen finished 2-for-3 with a walk, hit-by-pitch, triple, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Deegan VanCleef batted 2-for-4 with an RBI. Le added two RBIs and two runs scored for Kelso.

The Kelso batters consistently made hard contact against R.A. Long's hurlers whenever the ball was in the zone. And playing in the notorious winds of Roy Morse Park, they didn’t try to do too much with the pitches, either.

“Really just sticking to our approach, letting the ball travel and stay gap to gap with some power and we just managed to do that,” added Parsons.

For coach Littlefield and the Summer Jacks, the slate of older opponents has tried and tested the players to a higher degree this season than if the team settled for playing fellow 16u level opponents.

“We’re playing teams that every single one of them is older than we are so the cards are stacked against us,” Littlefield said. “It’s improved our performance, our confidence, our knowledge of where to be, all those sorts of things. So I think the summer program has been a huge benefit the past couple of seasons."

The difficulty of their schedule is no accident. There is a method to the Jacks' madness.

“We could play teams that are our age that aren’t very good, but I don’t think that would be any good for us," Littlefield explained. "I’d rather play Kelso, get thumped and get better.”

Evan Sweet made the start for Kelso and allowed two runs on three hits while striking out two in two innings. Blake Parsons, Logan Hiatt and Brett Hoover combined to hold the Jacks scoreless on two hits over the final four innings of the game.

Nick Niday went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Jacks on offense. Steven McCabe and Riley Young had the other two hits.

Young is a part of a group of 16u Jacks squad that has shown promise this summer as the development process has germinated.

“(Young) is going to have a really good career. He’s got good stuff, he has three pitches, got a great pickoff move, can hit for power,” Littlefield said. “(Jonah) Cadigan’s solid. Once he grows into his body, he’s going to be a force… There’s good young pieces. I think there’s a really nice three-year window going.”

The Summer Jacks (9-9) are set to host Centralia on Wednesday at 6 p.m. back at Roy Morse Park before heading to Centralia on Friday.

Next up for the Kelso Baseball Club 17u (7-8-1) is a contest with Hooks NW Prep 16u on Thursday at 9 a.m.