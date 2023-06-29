The Lower Columbia Baseball Club was unable to follow up Monday's rout over Eugene with a second straight win as the Challengers found revenge with an 11-0 victory in the championship game of the Todd Ryan Memorial Tournament, Wednesday, in Chugiak, Alaska.

Hilander Dental finished with four hits and three errors in the final, just two days after snapping Eugene's 23 game winning streak to open the tournament. LCBC struggled to get anything going against Eugene left-hander Colin Hernandez who fired his second complete game shutout in a week.

Logan Dorland led the LCBC offense with a double.

Kolten Lindstrom returned to the mound after dealing with leg and back injuries on Saturday to make the start for Hilander Dental. Lindstrom pitched four innings in which he yielded six runs. Dorland pitched the final three innings in relief for the Dentists.

LCBC's Hilander Dental will head to Kenai for the final tournament on its great Alaskan road trip. The Big Fish Classic begins on Friday where LCBC was set to match up with Bartlett at 4 p.m. and Kenai at 7 p.m.