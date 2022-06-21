Summer Baseball: Hilander Dental scrapes by Chehalis Legion

Playing on the final day of spring beneath the first real flash of summer Hilander Dental saw the bounces break their way on the artificial turf at David Story Field in a 4-2 non-league win over Chehalis Legion, Monday.

The Lower Columbia Baseball Club AAA team took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first and never trailed in the contest.

Camden Wheatley nearly notched a complete game to earn the win, exiting the game with just one out left in the contest. Drew Miller put the final nail in the Lewis County coffin, stranding two runners on base to earn the save.

Dominic Curl led the Dentists’ offense with two base knocks. Hilander Dental managed a half dozen hits on the day.

Hilander Dental was scheduled to play a doubleheader against Centralia at Wheeler Field on Tuesday, before hosting Clackamas on Thursday.

Dirtbags get back on the wagon at The Lumberyard

After a dismal performance at its own tournament over the weekend Rural Baseball Inc. hit the free agency market hard and put the fresh faces to work in an 11-1 over the R.A. Long Summer Jacks in a non-league summer baseball tilt.

With a reconfigured lineup the Dirtbags came out hot, putting up five runs in the first inning. After loading the bases with two singles and a hit by pitch Ethan Long delivered a line drive single to left field to score Austin Stout and Canyon Rader. Hunter Gutenberger then singled to right field to score Long and Bayron Rodriguez brought home Josh Ellis on a single to center.

That outburst would have been plenty for the Dirtbags on a day where they had new acquisitions forming their starting battery. With Todd Tabor back behind the dish for the first time this season, RBI sent Rader to the hill and he did not disappoint, striking out 16 batters over seven innings while allowing just one hit.

Tabor took over on the hill for the final two innings, striking out two batters and sending the Jacks back to their dugout without surrendering a hit. Tabor also led the Dirtbags at the plate with two hits, three runs batted in and a double.

Gutenberger and Long each drove in two runs with one hit and Rodriguez notched a pair of knocks while putting on a base running clinic. Stout finished the day with two hits and a run batted in.

Matthew Verdoorn came away with R.A. Long’s only hit, putting up a single to break up Rader’s no-hit bid in the sixth inning.

Mitchell Lindsey played an impressive third base, flashing leather with diving stops in both directions.

R.A. Long will play in the Lower Columbia Baseball Club Invitational starting on Friday.

Rural Baseball Inc. was set to play a doubleheader against the Twin City Eagles at Stan Hedwall Park in Chehalis on Tuesday before taking on Tenino in the Stone City on Thursday.

