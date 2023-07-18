The Lower Columbia Baseball Club picked up a pair of dominant wins in a doubleheader sweep of the Post 58 Crushers in American Legion play, Monday. LCBC won 19-2 in Game 1 and 10-0 in Game 2. Both games were cut short due to the mercy rule in Stayton, Oregon.

Deker Bartell led the LCBC attack in the opener with three hits including a solo homer. Connor Wesemann also collected three hits including a double and drove in three runs as did Zach Doherty to lead the LCBC Hilander Dental offense.

After falling behind Post 58 by a score of 2-1 after two innings, Hilander Dental exploded for 11 runs in the third. Logan Dorland drove in two runs and Trenton Lamb ripped a two-run double. Tyson McGrorty finished with two hits and three RBIs.

Logan Barker earned the win on the mound for the Dentists. The right-hander allowed two runs on five hits and two walks. He struck out six batters in four innings. Logan Bodily pitched the final inning in the win.

Three Hilander Dental pitchers combined on the two-hit, six-inning shutout in Game 2. Kolten Lindstrom, Wesemann and Bartell each pitched two innings.

Austin Lindquist led the offense in the nightcap with two hits including a double and three RBIs.

LCBC Hilander Dental returns to the diamond in the American Legion state tournament on Saturday at Wheeler Field in Centralia, where it is set to face Spokane at 9 a.m.