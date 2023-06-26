ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Playing in the Alaska 529 Midseason Classic for the first time in its history, the Lower Columbia Baseball Club 18u American Legion squad entered the out-of-state tournament with eyes wide open and a relative lack of experience playing away from home.

LCBC Hilander Dental reached the semifinal where it lost to the eventual Classic champion Eugene 13-1 in five innings Sunday and finished the four-day tournament 2-2.

Though it fell short of its ultimate goal, the start to LCBC’s 10-day Alaska baseball excursion has been positive.

“We played some good games against some really good teams,” LCBC 18u head coach Joe Bair said. “(The kids) are dealing with a lot of things we didn’t have to deal with back home. They aren’t sleeping in their own beds, the sun doesn’t go down until 1 (in the morning) and then comes up at 4 (in the morning), just getting their bodies adjusted … I think we are a little more acclimated (Monday).”

LCBC Hilander Dental struggled to find offense against Eugene’s Kaden Starr and an 11-run fourth inning, which necessitated four pitchers to get through, spelled an early end to the semifinal.

Hilander Dental scored its only run of the game when it got to Starr in the first inning. LCBC put runners on second and third to open the game after a single, walk and a passed ball. Kolten Lindstrom’s groundout brought home the Dentists’ only run of the game.

Starr, a University of Portland signee, struck out seven while allowing two hits in five innings. Both hits came off the bat of Deker Bartell who finished 2-for-3 with a run scored.

“We knew coming in that Eugene was definitely the favorite. We wanted to stay away from them, but we dropped one (Saturday) and ended up having to play them in the semifinal,” Bair said.

Five errors ended up hurting the Dentists as Eugene batted around in the fourth inning and forced the mercy rule to come into effect.

LCBC entered the tournament with a seven-game winning streak. It won Friday’s opener 12-4 over South Anchorage, split a pair of games on Saturday before losing in Sunday’s semifinal. Its 7-5 loss Saturday to Chugiak forced LCBC to play the Eugene Challengers in the semifinal, which entered the tournament with a 17-1 record, after finishing second in its pool with a 2-1 record.

Connor Wesemann, Jackson Rohl and Logan Dorland combined to pitch LCBC to Friday’s win. Logan Dorland and Logan Barker each batted 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Talon McGrorty added a two-run single and Camden Wheatley collected two hits for the Dentists who scored in the first, third, fourth, fifth and seventh innings to keep the pressure on South Anchorage.

Hilander Dental then lost 7-5 to Chugiak to snap an eight-game winning streak. After the Dentists claimed a 4-3 lead with three runs in the second inning, Chugiak answered with three runs in the third to force Austin Lindquist from the game. Bair turned to Talon McGrorty out of the bullpen to limit the damage, but enough had already been done.

LCBC loaded the bases in the top of the seventh inning only to see Chugiak pitcher Gabe Gruszynski strike out the next three hitters to hand the Dentists their first loss in pool play.

LCBC came back Saturday afternoon to defeat Service 3-1 to advance to the semifinal round as four Hilander Dental pitchers combined on a one-hitter. Kolten Lindstrom made the start for the Dentists only to leave the game after the first inning due to a sore back and leg. He returned to pitch the seventh inning.

Lindstrom was relieved by Barker who pitched four innings of scoreless relief. Mitchell Lindsey and Dorland combined to pitch the sixth where Service opened the scoring to take a 1-0 lead.

Hilander Dental, though, provided an immediate answer with three runs in the bottom half of the sixth inning. Rohl provided what was in coach Bair’s estimation the at-bat of the tournament against Service starter Jeff Rafferty, who was “the best arm we’ve seen this summer by far” according to Bair.

Rohl worked an 11-pitch at-bat against the hard-throwing Rafferty to eventually earn a walk. Rafferty walked three and hit a batter in the inning. Those four free passes coupled with a leadoff single by Lindquist and an RBI groundout from Tyson McGrorty provided LCBC with a 3-1 lead.

LCBC Hilander Dental heads to Wasilla, Alaska to begin play in the Todd Ryan Memorial Tournament on Monday with a rematch against Eugene. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m.