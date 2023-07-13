A strange night of baseball unfolded under the Story Field lights between American Legion rivals Lower Columbia Baseball Club and the Northwest Jays in a twin bill, Wednesday.

The two teams, both bound for the top two seeds in next weekend’s State tournament, showed glimpses of their best form only to see the wildness and the lackadaisical return in the form of a hit batter, error or baserunning mistake, depending on the scenario.

There were plenty of each to go around in the two games.

Game 1 featured six combined errors and six double plays. Then in Game 2, the three dozen fans in attendance were treated to a game with 15 walks, a whopping 10 hit-batters and a multitude of wild pitches. It all left the head spinning as the game dragged on for two and a half hours deep into the night.

Hilander Dental settled for a doubleheader split, winning the opener 6-2 thanks to six unearned runs in the first inning, then losing the nightcap 10-9 with the bases loaded in their final turn at the plate.

With midnight growing near, pinch-hitter Tyson McGrorty stood at the plate for Hilander Dental with his team trailing Northwest 10-9, the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the seventh. The count was 3-0. One more ball and Hilander Dental would be given new life.

Standing sixty feet away from McGorty was Northwest Jays reliever Grayson Reveal, who was facing his first hitter of the game. Reveal replaced Avery Stalon, who had walked in consecutive runs after loading the bases with three hit batters in a frame where his team entered with a four-run lead.

McGrorty took the fourth pitch of the at-bat, a fastball which drifted inside for a called first strike. On the very next pitch, McGrorty pulled a fastball out over the plate to left field that was snared by the Jays’ outfielder to end the evening.

“That went from a really good game to a really ugly game,” LCBC head coach Joe Bair said. “It was gross on both sides. I think there were 20 free passes on both sides. For us to get a 5-1 lead against a team with (that much talent) and come three feet away from taking two; I was really proud of our kids. They really impressed me. They don’t have a quit in them.”

Although Hilander Dental came away with just one win on the night, a disheartened group packed up their belongings from the dugout at Story Field feeling as if they'd squandered an opportunity for a sweep after holding a 5-1 lead through four innings.

Northwest scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 6-5 lead.

LCBC right-hander Talon McGrorty had trouble at times with his release point on his heater, but he showed good feel for a dynamite 11-5 curveball to hold the Jays to just one run on two hits through four innings.

He was lifted after Northwest loaded the bases against him in the fifth inning on two hits and a walk. Reliever Easton Marshall was unable to escape the jam as all three inherited runners scored, plus two more. All told, the Jays sent 10 batters to the plate in the frame, recorded five hits and three walks to take the lead. Braden Hartley provided the go-ahead RBI.

LCBC tied the game with a run in the bottom of the fifth inning as Austin Lindquist came around to score after a single. But a usually steady LCBC bullpen faltered again in the sixth inning as Northwest added four insurance runs to open a 10-6 advantage.

Mitchell Lindsey began the frame on the mound for Hilander Dental and allowed two singles and a walk before giving way to Austin Lindquist. Brayden Oram and Velez each delivered RBI singles for the Jays to open the game up.

It turned out the four-run lead was critical as Northwest's bullpen gave LCBC every opportunity to find a way back into the game in their final at-bats in the seventh inning.

“When it’s bases loaded in that type of inning, you just want to get on base no matter what,” LCBC’s Lindsey said. “If you get hit by the ball, walk; You just need to get on base. Most of us did it, but the last kid caught a barrel, but it came right to the left fielder.”

The opener was a much happier story for Hilander Dental as they benefitted from three Northwest errors and three walks to score six unearned runs in the first inning to take command of the game.

“They gave us a chance in the first inning with the free passes,” Bair noted. “That’s a good arm. (Trent Gaither) is going to Wenatchee (Valley CC), he played on the two-time 2A State champion. He’s a Tumwater guy. For us to get six (runs) off him, that’s a big deal.”

The inning started when Northwest third baseman Evan Stadjuhar misplayed a routine ground ball off the bat of Easton Marshall. The error was followed by two walks to load the bases. After a strikeout, Connor Wesemann was given new life when Northwest first baseman Joaquin Velez dropped a pop up in foul territory. Wesemann walked to drive in the first run of the inning.

Talon McGrorty followed with a two-run single and Tyson McGrorty singled to make it 4-0. With two outs after a second strikeout, Zach Doherty singled to right where the ball bounced past Overbay in right field to allow a sixth run to score.

Gaither eventually held the damage at six unearned runs after 11 Hilander Dental hitters came to the plate. The three LCBC hits matched the three errors and the three free passes handed out.

Right-hander Logan Barker took control of the rest of the game for the Dentists. The Kelso product used an effective curveball and changeup combination off his fastball to get seven ground ball outs over six-plus innings.

Barker was lifted after yielding a leadoff single to Reveal, who eventually came around to score. Barker's final line showed two earned runs on eight hits and one walk. He struck out three and hit a batter.

“That’s honestly the smoke and mirrors he’s been doing all summer. Six strong (innings) against a lineup like that is impressive," Bair said. "(Northwest) has a lot of college guys. Over half of that lineup is going to college to play baseball this year and so for him to go out there and wiggle out of some jams… Logan did his job and we were happy.”

Indeed, the NW Jays are a formidable group. Stocked with players from Tumwater, W.F. West, and other regional powerhouse schools, the Jays have the horses to keep them in any game.

Mitchell Lindsey didn't let that get to him, recording the final three outs while allowing one base hit which scored the inherited runner.

Talon McGrorty went 1-for-2 with a walk and two RBIs to pace the Hilander Dental offense which finished with six hits in Game 1.

Logan Shepherd batted 2-for-4 and Reveal was 2-for-3 to lead the Jays’ offense in Game 1.

LCBC and Northwest were set to return to the diamond for the rubber match of their three-game series on Thursday evening at Tumwater High School. The winner of that game will decide the No. 1 seed for the American Legion state tournament beginning July 22.

“Be the number one seed, go into the state tournament with momentum,” Bair said of his team's ambitions. “They’re kind of our rival. People in Centralia don’t like people in Longview and people in Longview don’t like people in Centralia… I don’t think there’s that hate right now, but we still want to beat them two out of three.”