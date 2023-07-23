The 18u Lower Columbia Baseball Club scored three runs in the second inning to claim the lead and never looked back in a 5-1 win over the Spokane Cannons in the opening round of the American Legion state tournament at Wheeler Field in Centralia, Saturday.

Spokane opened the game with a leadoff single that came around to score in the first inning. It turned out to be the only offense the Cannons managed to generate against LCBC Hilander Dental starter Logan Barker. The Kelso right-hander was brilliant for seven innings, holding the Cannons to one run on three hits.

The win improved Barker’s record to 7-0 with a 0.93 ERA this summer.

Right fielder Trenton Lamb helped Barker’s cause with a pair of double plays on lineouts. Easton Marshall cleared the bases in the second inning with a double to put LCBC ahead 3-1. Kolten Lindstrom added an RBI single in the fourth for LCBC.

Hilander Dental was set to meet the winner of Selah Pepsi and Lakeside Recovery on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the second round of the American Legion state tournament.