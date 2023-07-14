The hosts from Kelso Premier had a contingency plans before starting their run at the Senor Babe Ruth state tournament. Prior to their 7-3 win over Sunnyside of Kennewick, Premier 18u head coach Emilio Foden told his veteran right-hander Kyler Shellenbarger to be ready, his team might need him.

In case of emergency, break glass and call on Shellenbarger.

Holding a 5-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning against Sunnyside 18u in the first-round matchup at Rister Stadium, the defending champion hosts saw that lead cut in half with four consecutive hits off reliever Isaac Lemmons to open the inning. That’s when Foden turned to Shellenbarger to halt the swing in momentum and maintain the vital two-run lead Kelso was suddenly clinging to.

It was a massive spot, with runners on first and second and no outs recorded, but Foden knew the savvy Shellenbarger was the man to turn off the leaky faucet.

“(Kyler’s) been great in the pen this year for us. This is not the first time he’s come out with two innings, put up five strikeouts with little to no hits,” Foden noted. “So I trusted him in that moment and he came through. That’s just what he does. He’s very competitive.”

Using a two-pitch mix of fastball and curveball, Shellenbarger retired the next three hitters to strand both runners, notching a pair of strikeouts to help his cause.

“I’m good in those situations,” acknowledged Shellenbarger. “(Coach Foden) just trusts me because I’ve been in the program for four years and he just likes me in those types of situations.. (I throw strikes) and I trust my defense, too. I don’t stress anything out on the mound.”

Both teams started well on the mound as the two teams combined for one hit over the first two innings. It was in the third inning when the game finally opened up.

The Premier 18's opened the scoring in the third when they took advantage of a critical two-out error on a soft liner to second base. The Sunnyside fielder Caden Condie failed to make the catch, which allowed Premier’s Landon Patterson to score from second. Brett Martynowicz followed with an RBI single after Daxton Thomas advanced from first to third base on a wild pick off attempt by Sunnyside starter Ryker Heering for the second error of the inning.

Martynowicz’s single also got past the left fielder, allowing him to take second base. Martynowicz made it 3-0 when he came home on Shellenbarger’s triple.

Sunnyside would soon rue its four errors and 10 men left on base in the loss.

Martynowicz paced the Kelso Premier offense where he went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, two runs scored and two stolen bases. Shellenbarger went 1-for-2 with a triple and two walks and Geoffrey Glass went 1-for-2 with a run.

The Premier 18's gave the ball to Parker Hewey to start the game on the mound. Hewey effectively kept the Sunnyside Monarchs hitters off balance. After two scoreless frames, Sunnyside came back with a run in the third inning to trim the Kelso lead to two, 3-1. The run would be all of the offense the Monarchs generated off Hewey who pitched 4-plus innings, allowed one earned run on five hits, one walk and one hit-batter.

Sunnyside left two runners on in the third, two more on in the fourth after the lead runner failed to go first to third on a base hit to right field. The lead runner was cut down on a nice play by Premier shortstop Patterson on the subsequent ground ball.

After, the Monarchs scored twice in the fifth, Kelso responded with a pair of runs in the seventh inning as Martynowicz singled, stole second and third, Shellenbarger walked, Zeke Smith picked up an RBI on a groundout to short and Owen Combs capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly to left field.

“It feels good to come out here Day 1, get a win and really set yourself up nicely for the rest of the tournament," said Martynowicz. "Win one more game and we go to Canada, so that’s exciting."

Martynowicz and the Premier bunch played a sharp game on defense to help get pointed in the right direction. They didn’t commit an error in the field. Shortstop Patterson made a handful of sterling plays and Glass was stellar behind the plate keeping the ball in front of him all night long.

“That’s really a focus for us. If you have a good defense behind you, it really helps out the pitcher,” stated Martynowicz. “We came out and probably had our best collective night as a staff. They really pounded the zone, they did a good job. Jumping out to a lead early really helped ease their tension.”

With the win the Premier 18u team advanced to the quarterfinals where it will meet T-Elite, which beat the Vancouver Ravens 5-1 to open the tournament on Wednesday. T-Elite out of Toledo is a team the Premier boys know well, having played and beaten the team in the Dave Orzel Memorial Tournament back in mid-June.

Shellenbarger admitted the two teams know each other well and he expects a close game.

“We’ve just got to win tomorrow against T-Elite. It should be tough competition,” said Shellenbarger. “They’ve played against us a lot. They chirp at us, we chirp at them. It’ll be a fun game.”

Kelso Premier 18u and T-Elite were set to meet at 7:30 p.m. at Rister Stadium, Friday.

Premier 17's stays alive with shutout

Corey Cochran and Evan Rich combined on a two-hit shutout over five innings to lead Kelso Premier 17u to a 14-0 rout of the Vancouver Ravens in a loser-out contest of the South Washington State Senior Babe Ruth Tournament, Thursday.

The shutout win was a great bounce back for Premier after it fell 6-1 to the Clark County Cubs in the pigtail game on Wednesday.

Premier 17u came out hot from the opening pitch, scoring two runs on four walks and a single. The Premier 17's then added a four spot in the second inning with three hits, two walks and a hit-batter including a key, two-run double by Brayden Kannas with two outs.

Premier 17u went up 9-0 in the fourth and then added five runs in the fifth to bring on the mercy rule after five innings.

Zach Edwards batted 2-for-3 with an RBI, Evan Rich went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Brady Hamer walked three times from the leadoff spot to lead the Premier 17u offense. Jude Miller walked four times and stole two bases.

With the win Kelso Premier 17u survived to play another dray where it was set to play Sunnyside, Friday at 11:15 a.m., back at Rister Stadium