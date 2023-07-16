T-Elite rebounded from its razor-thin one-run loss to Kelso Premier 18u Friday night to oust Grays Harbor Longshore with a 10-8 win Saturday afternoon in the consolation bracket of the South Washington State Babe Ruth 16-18 Tournament.

T-Elite opened up a 5-0 lead with three first-inning runs and two more in the top of the third. Grays Harbor Longshore though, fought back gamely with four runs of its own in the third to climb to within one run of the lead, 5-4. The Longshoremen claimed a 7-6 lead with three runs in the fifth inning against T-Elite and its starting pitcher Rogan Stanley. The Longshoremen loaded the bases with one out via walk, double and a hit-batter.

Trailing 6-4, Grays Harbor cleared the bases to take a 7-6 lead on a straight steal of home and two wild pitches.

T-Elite responded quickly with three runs in the sixth to reclaim a 9-7 advantage. Trystin Marin plated the tying run with an RBI single and Kaven Winters delivered the go-ahead run with a single up the middle. Winters scored the ninth T-Elite run on Dominic Curl’s triple.

Stanley went six innings for T-Elite. He allowed six runs on five hits and four walks while striking out eight. Winters pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to earn the save and advance T-Elite in the consolation bracket.

Caiden Schultz batted 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI while Cannon Johnson was 2-for-4 with three RBI to lead the T-Elite offense. Marin and Winters each had two hits and two runs driven in for T-Elite.

T-Elite went on to defeat the Clark County Cubs by a score of 5-3 on Saturday evening in a loser-out/winner-to-Regional contest with Caiden Schultz slamming the door on the win. That victory set up a date with Rural Baseball Inc. on Sunday, at 10 a.m., for a spot in the State championship game.

Premier 17u squanders lead, exits tournament

Kelso Premier 17u was unable to lock down a save in the seventh inning against the Clark County Cubs (black) in a Saturday morning affair, losing 3-2 in walk-off fashion when Martin Gilton scored from third on a ground ball to second.

The loss bounced the Premier 17's from the South Washington State Senior Babe Ruth Tournament.

The Cubs overcame a one-run deficit entering their final at-bat. Clark County put each of its first two batters on against Kelso reliever Jerry Neighbors and a sacrifice fly to center field tied the game

Clark County got a tremendous outing from starter Owen Hewett who pitched a complete game, holding Kelso Premier 17u to two runs (one earned) on two hits in seven innings. He struck out six and walked six in the win.

Jude Miller and Brayden Kannas had the only two hits for the Premier 17's, who scored a run in each of the fourth and sixth innings to take a 2-0 lead.

Clark County got one run back in the sixth before putting the decisive runs across in the seventh. Sully Bratton made the start for Premier, pitching 5 1/3 strong innings without allowing a run. He yielded five hits and walked five before being pulled.

The Premier 17's are scheduled to play Ridgefield on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Rister Stadium.