One night after eeking out a one-run win in comeback fashion, Kelso Premier 18u didn’t leave its fans reaching for the Prozac. Instead, it left no doubt in beating Rural Baseball Inc. 10-0 in five innings in the semifinal game of the South Washington Senior Babe Ruth State Tournament, Saturday.

It did so while getting a stellar pitching performance from left-hander Brynden Swearingen, infamous for his time with the Kalama Chinooks, who made his first start of the tournament. The lefty held the Dirtbags to just two hits in four shutout innings. He struck out two and didn’t walk anyone.

“Great performance. (Brynden) threw the ball well. The breaking ball was working well, it was working well in the bullpen,” Kelso Premier 18u coach Emilio Foden said. “He was working different (count usage), 0-2 versus 0-0 breaking pitches and he was effective with that tonight. Yeah, he’s a chef. He was up there cooking it up tonight.”

With Swearingen doing his thing on the hill, the Kelso Premier 18u offense was able to make adjustments in their approach against RBI right-hander Tre Groninger, who carved through the lineup with ease over the first two frames. Groninger didn’t allow a baserunner as he generated four ground ball outs, a strikeout and a weak pop out over the first six batters he faced.

But in the third inning, all of that changed. Jake Remund singled to open the inning and Brett Martynowicz put two runners on with a one-out single of his own. After Groninger struck out Olmstead, the dam burst as five straight KP batters reached base. Landen Patterson roped a double to the left-center gap to plate both runners. Patterson came around to score on a wild pitch and Zeke Smith delivered an RBI single to center for a 4-0 Kelso lead.

“They were up in the box against (Groninger),” noted Foden. “He was not overpowering so they thought that moving up would help them with their timing, but the breaking ball really threw them off a little bit, so moving back allowed them to see it a little longer and make better swing selections and that really opened it up.”

Premier got two more runs in the inning and knocked Groninger out of the game before RBI was able to mercifully bring the inning to a close trailing 6-0. Groninger allowed five runs on five hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Given all of that offensive support, Swearingen was able to pitch free and easy while attacking the Rural Baseball lineup.

“I felt great, honestly,” Swearingen said. “I had all of my support. My team backed me up and I didn’t really need anything else.”

The Achilles heel for the Dirtbags all season long has been their defense and it was a problem again in the semifinal. The team finished with four fielding errors, multiple wild pitches which eluded their catchers, and line drives that snuck by their outfielders. Premier also ran wild on the Rural Baseball defense, stealing five bases in the five-inning contest.

Blake Howard and Austin Chapman had the lone hits for RBI in the loss.

Laken Cochran pitched the final inning for Premier. He walked one and struck out one while preserving the shutout. Remund went 2-for-3 and scored twice and Patterson finished 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs. He scored twice as well to lead the Kelso offense.

Danner Hoinowski scored on Peyton Bunn’s ground ball to third in the bottom of the fifth inning to invoke the 10-run mercy rule.

The win advanced Kelso Premier 18u to the Senior Babe Ruth State championship game on its home turf for the second consecutive year, where it will look to repeat as champions on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s going to be amazing. I think we can (win) it again and then in Regionals, we can take it even further and go harder,” added Swearingen.

Kelso Premier 18u was set to face the winner of Sunday morning's matchup between Rural Baseball and T-Elite for a championship game at 1 p.m. If Premier were to lose at 1 p.m, a second game would be played immediately afterward to determine the true champion of the double elimination tournament.