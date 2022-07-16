Senior Babe Ruth: Sunrise Athletics burns Black Hills to open Brian Cox Memorial

CHEHALIS — The combined forces of Competitive Athletics and Sunrise Logging assembled at W.F. West High School on Friday and came away with a 9-3 win over Black Hills to jumpstart the Brian Cox Memorial Tournament for the Lower Columbia Baseball Club AA team.

Talon McGrorty took the rawhide for the combo squad from Lower Columbia Baseball Club and pitched the first 5 ⅔ innings while allowing just two earned runs and striking out nine batters while pitching to his twin brother, Tyson.

Kaison Smith picked up the final four outs for LCBC, striking out one batter while holding Black Hills scoreless.

The Sunrise Athletics (Competitive Loggers?) put up a run in the top of the first inning but fell behind 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth. The LCBC boys didn’t wait around to deliver their retort, piling on five runs in the top of the fifth frame and then adding three more in the top of the seventh for good measure.

Jacob Lindstrom led LCBC with two hits. Zach Doherty added a base knock and drove in two runs while scoring one himself. Talon McGrorty helped his own cause with a hit out of the leadoff spot while Peyton Bunn scored two runs with one hit to his name. Drew Wallace and Hayden Rich also added hits to the winning effort.

The LCBC team was set to play twice on Saturday, starting with a date against the hosts from the Mint City and wrapping up with a tilt against Tenino in the afternoon.