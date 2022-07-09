Senior Babe Ruth State Roundup: Nelson opens strong over Grays Harbor

KELSO — Nelson Baseball Club sent a message in their first game of the Senior Babe Ruth State Tournament at Rister Stadium on Thursday. NBC was in control from start to finish win an 8-2 win over Grays Harbor to start on the right foot.

NBC plated a pair of runs in the first, then broke the game open with a four-run third inning to take a 6-0 lead.

Grays Harbor eventually came alive in the sixth with a pair of runs to crack the goose egg, but it didn’t do much to crack into the 8-0 lead that Nelson had already built at that point.

Kaven Winters led the way at the plate with a perfect 3-for-3 day with a triple while tallying an RBI and two runs scored. Trystin Marin rounded the bags twice to come around and score twice for Nelson.

NBC took to the turf at Rister again Friday afternoon against the Clark County Cubs with a spot at the Regional Tournament in Klamath Falls, Ore. waiting for the winner.

Premier starts out hot, downs Twin Cities

Kelso Premier also got started on the right foot as the tournament hosts with a 9-4 win over the Twin City Eagles.

Leading 3-2 heading into the bottom of the fourth, LCBC broke through and plated five runs to take an 8-5 advantage and propel them to the win.

Matthew Kinswa got the nod to start the game on the mound for Premier and held the Eagles to just two runs on four hits with an impressive nine strikeouts. Isaac Lemmons, Peyton Townsend and Laken Cochran all tossed an inning of relief to close out the game.

Geoffrey Glass led the way at the plate for Premier, finishing 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly to tally three RBIs.

Premier was back in action against Rural Baseball Inc. at 6 p.m. on Friday night with a spot at Regionals on the line.

Never a doubt for Dirtbags in first round win over Bulldogs

Things didn’t go as planned for Rural Baseball Inc. on Thursday but that doesn’t mean they went off the rails in the opening round of the Senior Babe Ruth state tournament. After their starting pitcher suffered an arm injury with just one out recorded in the game the Dirtbags called on Cannon Johnson for some emergency relief and the Ilwaco third sacker came up clutch in a 6-5 win over the Vancouver Bulldogs at Rister Stadium.

Johnson answered the call and then some, needing just 72 pitches to go 5 2/3 innings on the synthetic hill. Along the way he gave up just one hit and struck out four Bulldogs.

That one hit came against the first batter Johnson faced and it pushed Vancouver’s lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the first. From there though, Johnson was unflappable, pounding the strike zone and returning to the mound inning after inning for another round of no frills craftsmanship.

Rural Baseball broke the seal in the third inning with a pair of runs and then added two more in both the fourth and fifth frames to take a 6-3 lead. Johnson helped himself out at the plate with a monster double to the center field wall that scored two runs.

Kaemon Sawa led the Dirtbags at the plate with two hits, scoring one run and driving in another. Kenney Tripp added one hit and one run and Topher McDonnell helped crack the egg with a leadoff single in the third inning.

Defensively, Tanner Jackson and Tripp held down the infield with slick glove work on the artificial turf with Jackson staying rooted at shortstop and Tripp spending time at second and third base.

But even with a three run lead and a sound defensive effort, the Dirtbags weren’t out of the woods yet. After inexplicably pulling Johnson after the sixth inning Rural Baseball needed a full procession of pitchers to record the final three outs. Jacob Rogers started the final frame on the mound and walked the first two batters he faced. Josh Ellis then entered in the game seeking to play fireman, but after recording an out on a deep fly ball to center he wound up pouring gasoline on the sparks with a walk, followed by a strikeout, and then another walk that brought a run in to score.

With the bases loaded, two outs, and a the Dirtbags clinging to a 6-4 lead it was Todd Tabor who got the call to the hill next and the Kalama graduate promptly walked the ten-hole hitter bring in another run while setting every fan all the way to the edge of their seats. With every eye in the house on him Tabor calmly settled in, laughed under pressure, and struck the leadoff batter looking to end the inning.

The nail-biter victory set Rural Baseball Inc. up for a Friday night date with Kelso Premier starting at 6 p.m. at Rister Stadium.

LCBC drops opener, rallies to stay alive

Lower Columbia Baseball Club combined their two AA teams for their postseason run, but the combo-club ran into a tough Clark County Cubs team to open the tournament on Thursday, getting shut out in an 8-0 loss to drop them down to the other side of the bracket.

The Cubs took control with four runs in the second frame and added two more in the third before tacking on a late pair in the sixth to account for all the games scoring.

LCBC only managed to tally five hits in the loss, but they held the Cubs to just seven. But four errors in the field for LCBC helped contribute to the lopsided loss.

Zach Doherty led LCBC with two of their five hits and Talon McGrorty smacked a double during the game.

Connely Fromwiller, Drew Wallace and Brynden Swearingen all took the hill for LCBC in the loss.

Needing a win to stay alive, LCBC squared off with Grays Harbor Longshore Friday morning and LCBC kept their regional hopes alive with a 6-5 win.

LCBC stepped into the box ready to hit the baseball, driving in three runs in the top of the first to take an early advantage, but Grays Harbor pulled within one thanks to a pair of runs in the second, then took a 4-3 lead with another two runs in the fourth.

LCBC answered immediately and took a 5-4 lead in the fifth before trading runs in the sixth to hang onto the lead and move on in the tournament.

Doherty and McGrorty both stayed hot at the dish with Doherty finishing 2-for-3 with two runs scored and McGrorty finishing 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored. Tyson McGrorty knocked in two runs during a 1-for-4 day.

Talon McGrorty also started on the mound and went 6 1/3 innings while allowed just two earned runs on eight hits with eight strikeouts as he survived to pick up the win despite fiver more errors on defense behind him.

LCBC plays again at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday against Rural Baseball Inc. in a loser-out game.