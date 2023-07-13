Rural Baseball Inc. took down the Vancouver Pilots 18u squad 2-1 in the first round of the South Washington State Babe Ruth 16-18u Tournament, Thursday morning at Rister Stadium in Kelso.

The Dirtbags got a strong outing from right-hander Tre Groninger who limited Vancouver to one run on three hits and two walks in five-plus innings of work. Groninger struck out nine Pilots and hit a batter while picking up the win.

"Tre's confidence on the mound is a huge factor for his success," Rural Baseball Inc. head coach J.C. Workman said. "The way he carries himself and wants to go at every hitter with no fear is why he is an excellent ballplayer."

The Dirtbags opened a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning of a pitcher’s duel. A double by Blake Howard, a Pilots’ error and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Gavin Frewing gave RBI all the offense it needed to move onto the quarterfinals.

Blake Howard, Hunter Gutenberger and Austin Chapman had the lone hits for RBI in the win.

Miles Graham pitched well for the Pilots. He scattered three hits over six full innings. The one Vancouver defensive misplay cost the Pilots in the loss. Graham struck out five Dirtbags’ hitters and walked two.

"The Pilots did a good job of controlling the tempo. Keeping our guys from being able to get good leads with the pitchers with his quick delivery to the plate," noted Workman. "We eventually made the adjustments we needed and I'm proud of our guys for that."

Josh Ellis picked up the save for RBI as he pitched two scoreless innings of relief after taking over for Groninger with no outs and two runners on base in the sixth inning.

Rural Baseball Inc. will meet Clark County Black in the second round on Friday at 4:45 p.m.

Premier 17's fall to Cubs in pigtail

The Clark County Cubs ran out to a 6-0 lead en route to a comfortable 6-1 win in the pigtail contest of the Senior Babe Ruth state tournament, Wednesday at Rister Stadium. That win placed the Cubs into the first round of bracket play while dropping the young host squad to the dark side of the bracket.

Martin Gilton scattered four hits over 5 1/3 innings while holding the Premier 17's scoreless over the first five innings. Gilton walked two and struck out seven along the way.

The Clark County offense supported Gilton with two runs in the third inning and a run in each of the fourth and fifth innings before getting two more against Kelso Premier reliever Sully Bratton in the sixth.

Gilton helped his own cause at the plate with two hits and an RBI. Hayden Blanford delivered a two-run double and Gunner Brungardt walked three times en route to scoring two runs to carry the Cubs’ offense.

Evan Rich scored Kelso’s lone run in the sixth inning when he came home on a passed ball after reaching base with a single.

Dash Lemiere earned the start for Kelso Premier. He allowed four runs on four hits and three walks over four innings of work.

With the loss, the Premier 17's dropped to the loser's bracket where they faced off with the Vancouver Ravens on Thursday afternoon.