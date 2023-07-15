Rural Baseball Inc. never quit. Despite an early 2-0 hole, despite six errors in the field and being pushed into extra innings, RBI showed the fight characteristic of its beloved moniker — the Dirtbags.

In so doing, the Dirtbags of Rural Baseball Inc. advanced to the semifinal round of the South Washington Senior Babe Ruth State Tournament with a 5-4 win over the Clark County Cubs (Black), Friday evening in nine innings. With the victory RBI also claimed one of three berths to Regionals in Calgary beginning July 24.

“The heat really got to us in the beginning of the game, but at the end of the day, Dirtbags never say die. I’m proud of every single one of my guys,” RBI head coach J.C. Workman said.

Clark County opened a 2-0 lead in the third inning in a game played in 90-degree heat when a runner took third on a dropped strike and came around to score when the Dirtbag at third base couldn't hang onto the ensuing throw.

That was the last run the Cubs would get in regulation, though, as southpaw Keaton Thompson pitched three scoreless innings of relief after replacing Hunter Gutenberger on the hill in the fourth inning.

Thompson limited the Cubs to two hits and a walk, bridging the ballgame from the fourth through the sixth innings and allowing the Dirtbags to slowly climb their way back from the two-run hole.

“(Thompson) is a gamer, that’s for sure. You can plug him in almost anywhere, he’s got a big heart and he’ll always give you 110 percent; that’s what I love about him,” Workman said. “His off-speed was really good (today) and he hit his spots really well.”

Rural Baseball broke up the shutout in the sixth inning after Thompson reached base on an error. Tre Groninger then entered the game as a courtesy runner, stole third base and then found his way home as the exciting end of a double steal with Connor Darnell.

The Dirtbags tied the game in the seventh inning with two outs on a hard single to left by Garrett Keeton after Gutenberger led the inning off with a single.

Keeton then took over on the mound in the bottom of the seventh inning where he held the Cubs down with a 1-2-3 frame, getting two strikeouts to force extra innings.

The game would eventually go nine innings with each team scoring a run in the eighth inning after starting the inning with a free baserunner on second base akin to the MLB extra-inning rule put in place by commissioner Rob Manfred.

After the Dirtbags took a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth when Jaeger Johnson executed a squeeze bunt to score Thompson. Clark County then tied it with two outs in the bottom of the frame on a passed ball.

Rural Baseball would get two runs in the ninth thanks to a wild throwing error by pitcher Powell following a sacrifice bunt by Gutenberger.

Keeton made the two-run lead hold up, even working through a two-out error in center with strikeouts to bookend the finale. The power righty finished with three scoreless and hitless innings in which he walked one and struck out four.

“Trust my defense and pitch to contact,” noted Keeton of the approach he had late in the game on the mound.

And while they took a few hours to wake up, the Dirtbags' bats finally came through when they needed to. Keeton helped his own cause with a hit and a run driven in. Austin Chapman went 2-for-3 and Gavin Frewing batted 1-for-3 with an RBI to pace the Rural Baseball offense.

With the win Rural Baseball Inc. advanced to the semifinal round where it will meet Kelso Premier 18u with a spot in the championship game on the line. That game was set for 7:30 p.m., Saturday, at Rister Stadium