In its biggest game of the season, the Rural Baseball Inc. offense was stymied over the first six innings in an eventual 8-4 loss to Sandy Pack (Oregon) in the semifinal round of the Senior Babe Ruth Regional Tournament in Calgary, Sunday.

The Dirtbags advanced out of the National division pool and into the semifinals with a 3-1 record after an 11-5 win over Calgary AAA on Friday. The victory secured the Dirtbags a semifinal berth as the No. 2 seed out of the National division behind the 4-0 Brewster Farmers.

“We knew right away, it was a real heartfelt moment,” Rural Baseball Inc. head coach J.C. Workman acknowledged. “Turning the ship around and going in the right direction, playing the way we did, everyone was proud of themselves and I was proud of my guys."

Tuesday’s win over Kelso Premier, a team it lost to in the Senior Babe Ruth state tournament just 10 days prior, was a major confidence booster for Rural Baseball and helped lead it through the rest of pool play.

“We got things started off pretty well right off the bat by beating (Kelso Premier). That was a big energy booster for us,” noted Workman. “The guys wanted to get after it and it kept on going the whole tournament."

After a day off Saturday, RBI faced a stiff challenge in Sandy Pack with a trip to the Regional championship on the line. A slow start left the Dirtbags in a hole they couldn’t dig all the way out from.

Sandy Pack starter Fisher Winchester limited the Dirtbags to one run in the first six innings. The Dirtbags got to Winchester for three runs in the seventh inning to make the score somewhat more respectable, though it was too little, too late. Winchester allowed four runs on eight hits over seven innings. He walked two and struck out five.

Sandy Pack scored four runs in the second inning to take a 4-0 lead. Dirtbags’ starter Tre Groninger struggled with his command in 1 2/3 innings. He allowed four runs on four hits and three walks in the loss.

Gavin Frewing took over on the mound in the second inning for RBI. Frewing was tagged for four runs on four hits while striking out five and walking one batter over three innings as Sandy Pack built an 8-1 lead.

Austin Chapman batted 2-for-4 with an RBI and Connor Darnell was 1-for-2 with a run scored. Hunter Gutenberger continued to be a tough out while holding things down behind home plate for his pitchers.

"Gutenberger and Darnell really played well and everybody was stepping up at the right time," Workman said. "It was great to be the last Southwest Washington team remaining, the last local team.”

Despite falling two wins short of the ultimate prize, the Rural Baseball boys had a great time in Calgary where it also played its best baseball of the year.

“I think they loved it,” Workman said. “It seemed as though everyone had a good time. We did a lot together as a team. That’s good team stuff and helps build strong programs in the future.

“After playing (Kelso Premier) round one, everyone realized we stacked up against everyone there... we could take on anyone there and we were ready for the task,” added Workman.

Premier ends season on winning note

Though Kelso Premier 18u entered Saturday’s final pool game at the Senior Babe Ruth Regional Tournament in Calgary with its fate already decided, it didn’t let the knowledge affect its desire to win one more time. With their return date to the States already set, Kelso Premier finished Regionals strong, beating Calgary AAA 10-2 at Optimist Park.

The Kelso Premier 18u offense got out to a strong start with two runs in the first inning and three more in third to open a 5-0 lead against the Blues. Owen Combs delivered a two-run single in the first and Danner Hoinowski provided a sacrifice fly in the third.

Landon Patterson was Kelso’s top hitter. Patterson went 3-for-3 with a double, RBI and three runs scored. Hoinowski batted 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Kyler Shellenbarger was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Brynden Swearingen made his second start of the tournament after losing to Rural Baseball in the tournament opener. The left-hander didn’t allow an earned run in four innings while limiting Calgary to four hits and two walks. Swearingen also struck out three Calgary hitters.

Calgary scored a run in the fourth thanks to an error which cut Kelso’s lead to 5-1. Kelso Premier responded with five more runs over the fifth and sixth innings to go ahead 10-1 and finish its season on a winning note.

T-Elite gives up lead in final frame

In its final pool game of the Senior Babe Ruth Regional Tournament, T-Elite saw undefeated Sandy Pack (Oregon) score three runs in the seventh inning to break a tie and defeat the Shovels 8-6, Saturday.

T-Elite entered its final pool game in the American division already eliminated from moving onto the semifinal bracket with a 1-2 record. Saturday’s loss saw the Shovels finish the regional tournament with a 1-3 record.

Rogan Stanley made the start for the Shovels. He was touched up for four runs on four hits in three innings. Stanley walked four and struck out two hitters in the loss. T-Elite trailed 4-2 when Stanley handed the ball off to Kaven Winters who pitched well in relief to bide his offense time to work its way back into the game.

T-Elite did just that, scoring three runs in the fifth when Winters helped his own cause by producing a bases-clearing single to center for two RBIs and a 5-5 tie. Then in the sixth, Stanley drove in the go-ahead run with a double to hand T-Elite a 6-5 lead.

T-Elite had Sandy Pack down to its final out before seeing its opponent mount a two-out rally to tie the game and take a two-run lead. A pair of doubles and a walk after a two-out single were enough to do the damage for Sandy Pack which advanced to the semifinals on Sunday with a 4-0 pool play record.

Kaemon Sawa batted 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Winters finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs to carry the Shovels offensively.

T-Elite’s summer baseball season came to an end with the loss.