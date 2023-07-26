A 16-hour bus ride across two states and the Canadian border was all Rural Baseball Inc. needed to find its best form. The RBI Dirtbags opened the Senior Babe Ruth Regional Tournament with a 3-1 win over their rivals from Kelso Premier (18u), Tuesday in Calgary.

The two teams opened pool play in the National division in a rematch of their State semifinal contest on July 15, which Kelso Premier won 10-0 on its home field at Rister Stadium.

Tuesday’s contest played out much different and far from home as RBI got a quality start from Jake Comer and its defense played sound baseball behind him with no errors and four runners caught stealing by catcher Hunter Gutenberger. That play stood in stark contrast to the four errors the Dirtbags committed in their loss to Premier at State.

“The guys came out ready to go. They really wanted to get after it right away and that’s what I love about these guys,” Rural Baseball Inc. head coach J.C. Workman said.

Taking the mound in Canada, Comer walked eight Premier batters over 4 2/3 innings but allowed just one run and three hits. He was able to strike out three hitters to help move things along.

Rural Baseball scored two runs in the second inning on a double by Jake Comer against Kelso left-hander Brynden Swearingen. Then in the fourth inning, Connor Darnell went yard with a solo blast to left field that put the Dirtbags ahead 3-0.

“(Kelso Premier) threw (Swearingen) again, which I figured they would do," Workman noted. "So I just talked to the guys and told them to sit back and be patient. I think we did a great job of that.”

Kelso Premier cut the deficit to 3-1 in the fifth inning and had a chance for more, but Tre Groninger pitched out of a two-on, no-out jam to preserve RBI’s advantage.

Groninger, a thumber who relies on his command, closed out the win for the Dirtbags with 2 1/3 no-hit innings and three strikeouts.

Helping his own cause Comer finished 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Dirtbags, while his starting battery mate Gutenberger reached base twice with a pair of walks and scored. Austin Chapman had a key infield hit in the second inning to help spark the Rural Baseball offense.

After defeating the Dirtbags in the State semifinal, Swearingen allowed three runs on six hits and two walks in five innings for Kelso Premier in the rematch on foreign soil.

“All the credit to our guys for getting after it and wanting it more than the other team," added Workman. “I think it’s time to ride the Ferris wheel and ride the momentum. That’s how I think we feel.”

RBI will look to follow its upset win on Wednesday when it plays Brewster at noon.

Danner Hoinowski, Brett Martynowicz and Kyler Shellenbarger each had a hit in the loss for Kelso Premier.

Premier was set to take Wednesday off before returning to play in regional tournament pool play with a game against Brewster at noon on Thursday.

Side Toss

T-Elite lost its opening contest at the regional tournament by a score of 11-4 to the Columbia Basin River Dogs. The Shovels were scheduled to play the Casper Valor Vikings at 9 a.m., Wednesday.