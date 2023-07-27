As good Dirtbags are known to do, Rural Baseball Inc. flushed a 21-run midweek whooping, embraced Thursday’s new opportunity and rose to the challenge.

The RBI boys scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn a 6-5 walk-off win over Rock Springs, Wyoming in their third game of pool play at the Senior Babe Ruth Regional Tournament in Calgary. Connor Darnell laced a one-out double to plate the tying run and Dom Rowland followed with a game-winning single to move the Dirtbags to 2-1 in pool play.

"Dom Rowland came up huge in the seventh to walk it off on a Texas Leaguer blooper to right," Rural Baseball head coach JC Workman said.

Rural Baseball fell behind 5-0 against Rock Springs before finally breaking through against Spartans’ pitcher Ethan O’Brien with a pair of runs in the fifth inning, all with two outs. Austin Chapman singled and Keaton Thompson drew a walk to begin the rally, then Gavin Frewing and an error put two runs across to give RBI life and a shortened 5-2 deficit.

“The guys did a great job of staying locked in and not getting down on themselves," Workman noted. "We made some errors early on and that’s what put us in a hole. I am proud of my guys for battling and getting past that."

The Dirtbags put up a zero on defense in the sixth and came back with two more runs in the bottom half of the inning to climb to within one run heading into the final frame.

Along the way, Workman managed to get the boot from the homeplate umpire over a difference of opinion. As the only Dirtbag coach along for the international competition, Workman's ejection left RBI in a sticky wicket.

“Some weird things happened and Austin Chapman really did a great job of being a leader for the team and was a crucial part the win today," Workman explained.

Before things took a turn for the weird, it was Frewing who made the start on the mound for the Dirtbags. The right-hander allowed four runs on three hits and a pair of walks in three-plus innings of work. He was lifted in the fourth inning after allowing a three-run bomb to Rock Springs’ Aiden Walker which opened a 4-0 lead for the Wyoming bunch.

“Gavin had a great start to the game and made some nice plays at third base later on,” said Workman.

Keaton Thompson took over for RBI and limited Rock Springs to one unearned run on four hits in four innings of work to earn the win in relief.

Thompson also led the Dirtbags at the plate. He batted 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. Garrett Keeton and Chapman both had two hits for RBI.

The comeback victory keeps Rural Baseball in the running to earn a semifinal berth on Sunday. And the odd route to victory only made things more enjoyable for Southwest Washington's oddest batch of ballplayers.

“I put Chapman in charge because he has a lot of fire and wants to win. The guys look up to him and he stepped up in my absence," Workman noted. "My exact thinking was if this team's gonna listen to anybody, it's gonna be Chapman. He’s gonna start the fire and those guys are gonna keep it lit. And (Hunter) Gutenberger was his assistant coach.”

Rural Baseball Inc. will look to improve to 3-1 in pool play when it meets Calgary AAA on Friday at 3 p.m., Pacific time.

Kelso Premier fleeced by Farmers

A day off wasn’t enough to prepare Kelso Premier 18U for the apparent juggernaut that is Brewster. A day after dominating Rural Baseball Inc. 22-1 in four innings, the Farmers of Brewster ripped through Kelso Premier with an 11-1, 10-run win in six innings, Thursday to remain undefeated at the Senior Babe Ruth Regional Tournament in Calgary.

The loss slipped Kelso Premier to 0-2 in pool play, a massive hole to climb out of with two games left to play.

Zeke Smith did his best to hold the Farmers' potent offense at bay with a fastball, slider mix. But, the Brewster bats came alive in the third inning for two runs and plated four more in the fifth to build a 6-0 lead and knock Smith from the game.

Smith was tagged for four runs on six hits over 4 1/3 innings. He also walked five and struck out two batters.

Brewster closed the game out with five runs in the sixth inning against the combination of Danner Hoinowski and Isaac Lemmons. Three errors proved costly in the game for Kelso Premier. All five of the sixth-inning runs were unearned for the Farmers.

Kelso Premier scored its run in the fourth inning to trim the game to a 2-1 lead for Brewster. Hoinowski doubled to center to score Brett Martynowicz with one out after Martynowicz reached on the lone Farmers’ error.

Brewster starter Carson Boesel went the distance, holding Kelso to one run on three hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out five.

Hoinowski and Kyler Shellenbarger finished 1-for-2 to lead Kelso at the plate in defeat.

Kelso Premier was set to return to the diamond on Friday with a chance to pick up a win against Rock Springs at 9 a.m., Pacific time.