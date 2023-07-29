Though Kelso Premier 18u entered Saturday’s final pool game at the Senior Babe Ruth Regional Tournament in Calgary with its fate already decided, it didn’t let the knowledge affect its desire to win one more time. With their return date to the States already set, Kelso Premier finished Regionals strong, beating Calgary AAA 10-2 at Optimist Park.

The Kelso Premier 18u offense got out to a strong start with two runs in the first inning and three more in third to open a 5-0 lead against the Blues. Owen Combs delivered a two-run single in the first and Danner Hoinowski provided a sacrifice fly in the third.

Landon Patterson was Kelso’s top hitter. Patterson went 3-for-3 with a double, RBI and three runs scored. Hoinowski batted 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Kyler Shellenbarger was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Brynden Swearingen made his second start of the tournament after losing to Rural Baseball in the tournament opener. The left-hander didn’t allow an earned run in four innings while limiting Calgary to four hits and two walks. Swearingen also struck out three Calgary hitters.

Calgary scored a run in the fourth thanks to an error which cut Kelso’s lead to 5-1. Kelso Premier responded with five more runs over the fifth and sixth innings to go ahead 10-1 and finish its season on a winning note.

T-Elite gives up lead in final frame

In its final pool game of the Senior Babe Ruth Regional Tournament, T-Elite saw undefeated Sandy Pack (Oregon) score three runs in the seventh inning to break a tie and defeat the Shovels 8-6, Saturday.

T-Elite entered its final pool game in the American division already eliminated from moving onto the semifinal bracket with a 1-2 record. Saturday’s loss saw the Shovels finish the regional tournament with a 1-3 record.

Rogan Stanley made the start for the Shovels. He was touched up for four runs on four hits in three innings. Stanley walked four and struck out two hitters in the loss. T-Elite trailed 4-2 when Stanley handed the ball off to Kaven Winters who pitched well in relief to bide his offense time to work its way back into the game.

T-Elite did just that, scoring three runs in the fifth when Winters helped his own cause by producing a bases-clearing single to center for two RBIs and a 5-5 tie. Then in the sixth, Stanley drove in the go-ahead run with a double to hand T-Elite a 6-5 lead.

T-Elite had Sandy Pack down to its final out before seeing its opponent mount a two-out rally to tie the game and take a two-run lead. A pair of doubles and a walk after a two-out single were enough to do the damage for Sandy Pack which advanced to the semifinals on Sunday with a 4-0 pool play record.

Kaemon Sawa batted 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Winters finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs to carry the Shovels offensively.

T-Elite’s summer baseball season came to an end with the loss.