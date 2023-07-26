T-Elite bounced back from its tournament-opening loss with a come-from-behind win over the Valor Vikings by a score of 13-5 on Wednesday morning at the Senior Babe Ruth Regional Tournament in Calgary.

The Shovels recovered from an early 4-0 hole to outscore the Vikings 13-1 over the final six and a half innings. T-Elite found its offense in the bottom of the first inning with four straight hits and a sacrifice fly to plate three runs and cut the Vikings lead to 4-3.

T-Elite then took the lead in the third inning when it was again able to put its first four hitters on base. Dominic Curl and Caiden Schultz opened with singles and Rogan Stanley and Ayden Ramsey each drove in runs to give T-Elite a 7-5 lead that it never relinquished.

Stanley made the start for the Shovels. He didn’t last long after giving up four runs, just one earned, on three walks and a hit. Kaven Winters took over in the second inning and pitched four innings of strong relief, allowing one run on one hit and struck out seven.

Rayder Stemkoski went 4-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the T-Elite offense. Schultz and Curl each had three hits and Trystin Marin went 2-for-5 with an RBI.

T-Elite moved to 1-1 in pool play and will have the day off on Thursday before returning to play Calgary Premier at 6 p.m. Pacific on Friday.

Dirtbags demolished by Brewster

As excited as Rural Baseball Inc. was about its start to the Babe Ruth Regional Tournament after Tuesday’s upset win over Kelso Premier, it was quickly brought back down to earth in a 22-1 thrashing put on it by Brewster over four innings Wednesday afternoon at Optimist Park in Calgary.

"We just got complacent. We got too comfortable and beat ourselves," Workman said. "They also had a lot of legitimate base hits just burning us in the gaps... wall bangers. Brewster is well coached. They can spray teh ball all over the field."

Brewster exploded for five runs in the first and six more in the second inning to open an 11-0 lead out of the gate. The Farmers got after RBI starter Garrett Keeton who lasted just 2/3 of an inning. Keeton was tagged for five runs, two earned, on three hits and a pair of walks.

Rural Baseball head coach J.C. Workman pulled Keeton in favor of Keaton Thompson. Thompson was likewise burned by some misplays behind him as Brewster scored six runs, just one earned, on five hits and a walk. RBI finished with five defensive errors in the four-inning contest.

It wasn't all ugly for Rural Baseball even in a lopsided loss.

"Race McKenzie played third pretty well," Workman noted. "Hunter Gutenberger was working hard behind the dish."

The Dirtbags managed just four hits against Brewster. Dom Rowland went 1-for-2 with an RBI and Connor Darnell was 1-for-2 with a run scored.

Austin Chapman and Dom Rowland also pitched for the Dirtbags. Rowland pitched the final two frames, allowing seven runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk. The Dirtbags walked six batters overall.

"This should have been a seven-run ballgame, not a 21-run loss," Workman noted. "We will flush it and move on to the next. Our back are against the wall and this Dirtbag team is dangerous when facing elimination."

Rural Baseball Inc. fell to 1-1 in pool play. The Dirtbags are scheduled to return to play at noon on Thursday against Rock Springs, Wyoming.