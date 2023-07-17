After four full days of baseball in the blazing heat on the turf of Rister Stadium, Kelso Premier 18u emerged victorious once again as the South Washington State Babe Ruth 16-18 Tournament champions.

In the championship round Kelso Premier 18u was pushed to a second game by T-Elite after losing the nine-inning opener by a count of 9-7. But KP was able to score four runs in the final two innings of the championship game to hold off a valiant challenge from the upstart Shovels, winning 10-6.

For Kelso Premier 18u, its second State title in as many seasons was the result of a total team commitment and the culmination of months of hard work behind the scenes.

“It means a lot to them. They played their hearts out,” Kelso Premier 18u head coach Emilio Foden said. “Every time they come to the field they give 110 percent. All of their hard work has really paid off over the years. They bought in, they stuck with it, they stuck together. A lot of them could have done other things, they could have gone elsewhere, but they stayed here.”

Kelso fell behind 7-0 in the first game against T-Elite after the second inning. Facing such a deficit was new territory for the team as it hadn’t given up seven runs in an inning all summer. But the team was able to put its head down and whittle away the T-Elite lead as reliever Brynden Swearingen, who entered the game in the second inning, tossed up zero after zero through the eighth inning to give the Premier offense a chance.

“(Brynden) was lights out. He was the best I’ve seen him all year,” Foden stated. “I put him against high caliber teams all season. I put him in tough matchups every tournament each weekend and it really paid off. He’s been soaking up everything that we’ve been teaching him.”

Swearingen gave Kelso Premier everything it asked for and more with 6 1/3 innings of two-run baseball. He allowed seven hits and two walks while striking out four. The two runs he allowed were scored by T-Elite in the top of the eighth inning.

Another standout for the hosts throughout the tournament was catcher Geoff Glass who not only caught all five games of the tournament, but finished with a tournament-best .857 batting average to pace the Premier offense. The player his teammates refer to as “Sarge” was every bit the leader his moniker infers.

“He’s really starting to shine amongst the 18u players in our area,” Foden noted. “He’s always had the talent and to see it come through is really big for his confidence.”

Foden and his team play again on Wednesday against I-5 Toyota before heading up to Calgary, Alberta, Canada for Regionals which opens on July 25 and runs through July 29 at Optimist Park.

“Trip of a lifetime honestly. That’s what we talked about,” said Foden. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to go play baseball in another country and we also get to represent the United States while we’re up there. It’s a pretty cool experience, something the kids will carry with them for the rest of their lives.”

Kelso Premier 18u is planning to arrive in Calgary on Sunday night. It’s a roughly 14-hour trip by bus over 806 miles via Interstate-90. With many of the players set to cross the Canadian border for the first time in their lives, coach Foden has a few different activities planned for his team including golf, bowling and a movie night.

Asked what he’s looking forward to most about the trip, Swearingen said he’s excited to experience a new country.

“I’m honestly really excited. We get to go see new places, but get to see new competition too and I get to show off what we can do,” Swearingen said.

Kelso Premier 18u will not be the only team from the area to make the long trip north to Calgary. Both Rural Baseball Inc. and T-Elite earned qualifying spots to Regionals after their respective performance at the Senior Babe Ruth state tournament over the weekend.

After falling to Kelso Premier 18u in the quarterfinal round, T-Elite had to win back-to-back games against Grays Harbor Longshore and the Clark County Cubs (black) in order to qualify. The team stocked primarily with Toledo, Ilwaco and Tumwater players did so in come-from-behind fashion in both games.

“It was a small goal of ours to win the State title which we fell short on,” T-Elite head coach Connor Vermilyea said. “Our big goal is to get back to the World Series, so reaching Regionals is a big stepping stone to our big team goal. To reach Regionals in the fashion we did, having to win two back-to-back games chasing two runs in both and coming out on top made it even more special.”

T-Elite received tremendous performances all across the board over the weekend. Trystin Marin delivered in the 9-2 win over RBI to advance to the final against Premier with a 3-for-4 game with two runs batted in. Caiden Schultz batted 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Kaven Winters added a single and two RBIs.

Cannon Johnson was outstanding in relief for T-Elite. Johnson entered the first game in the third inning and gave T-Elite scoreless relief over the final five innings. He allowed three hits and struck out eight batters to earn the win.

As T-Elite pushed the Premier 18’s to a do-or-die winner-take-all contest Sunday evening, the team saw its entire roster forced to gut it out while playing their third game of the day. Approximately seven hours of baseball in extreme heat on the artificial turf of Rister Stadium. In order to compete, T-Elite was forced to pitch players that had not stepped foot on the mound all summer, with Marin and Rayder Stemkoski doing their best to bridge the gap.

With Marin unable to continue due to arm soreness, Stemkoski took over. He fired 60 mph heaters and 40 mph changeups. He pitched the final five innings and allowed six runs on eight hits and five walks.

The game was tied 6-6 into the fifth inning when Kelso scored two runs to take an 8-6 lead, which proved to be the difference.

“We just ran out of gas. It was funny. We were laughing. We were just out there having fun at that point,” Vermilyea said. “We were all down to one arm, one leg, one eye. Boston Caron could barely walk. (We) just stayed in it and stayed in it and the boys kept hitting. Whatever gas we had was gone after the fourth inning.”

Rural Baseball Inc. will also be making the trip to Calgary. The young Dirtbags squad finished the tournament 2-2, but earned the second qualifying spot by beating Clark County Black 5-4 on Friday to reach the semifinals unscathed.

“Definitely the first half of the tourney we played really well,” RBI head coach J.C. Workman noted. “We busted butt trying to come out on all cylinders (in the semifinals), but things didn’t go our way. Nothing you can do about that but flush it and move on.”

Workman has watched his team develop all summer long. Players like Keaton Thompson, Austin Chapman, Garrett Keeton and Hunter Gutenberger excelled for the Dirtbags over the weekend while Gavin Frewing, Dom Rowland and Jaeger Johnson provided moments to celebrate as well.

For many on the Dirtbags’ roster, State was their first postseason baseball experience since the little leagues. Their subsequent play there afforded the team the opportunity to continue its postseason play in a more challenging field at Regionals. Once there, RBI would be wise to rely on lessons learned in its extra inning win over Clark County on Friday.

“It’s make or break time. We’ve got to show it,” Workman noted. “That rally, going nine innings and never blinking, if we can play all of Regionals like that I’m fully confident in my team. Some of these kids haven’t even been outside the state of Washington, it’s a big learning experience for them.”

Not only does the tournament in Calgary present the player with the opportunity for international travel, but on the baseball end of it, the Dirtbags will be challenged by a level of competition it hasn’t yet seen. In the end, the team will grow in ways it otherwise would never have had the opportunity to.

“Most of these guys haven’t seen postseason baseball so what they experienced at State was just a sample of what is to come,” Workman said. “They’re stoked. They’re out there raising money right now to be able to go.”

After seven days of fundraising, a few more tune ups and many long miles RBI, T-Elite and Premier will all find themselves deep on the other side of the border. With a ticket to the World Series at stake, the only question remaining is how far they’ll go once they get there.