The Kelso Premier 18u boys will have to locate their passports because they are headed north of the border.

They inched closer when Danner Hoinowski punched a single through a hole on the right side to plate the eventual winning run with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Then Landon Patterson pitched his way around a hit-batter to lock down a tense 3-2 victory over T-Elite, Friday night at Rister Stadium.

With the win, the Premier 18's advanced to the South Washington State Senior Babe Ruth Tournament semifinal round where it will meet Rural Baseball Inc. on Saturday evening.

The hosts also clinched one of three Regional berths which will send the team to Calgary, Alberta, Canada to compete in a 10-team regional tournament.

For those from the Kelso Premier 18u contingent who may be heading to the Great White North for the first time, here are a few things to know:

Those gas prices you’re seeing advertised are per liter, not gallon. There are four liters in a gallon. The drinking age in Alberta is 18. The speed limit is listed in kilometers, not miles. Poutine is a popular entrée. It’s nothing too fancy, just French fries with gravy poured on top.

The Premier 18's clinched its Regional berth by overcoming an early 2-0 hole against Ayden Ramsey and T-Elite. Ramsey, a key right-hander for Tumwater, fired six strong innings only to earn the loss in an extremely tight, well-played contest on both sides of the ball.

Ramsey was burned by a two-base error on a single to right field which allowed Geoff Glass to advance to third base with two outs in the sixth inning.

That brought Hoinowski to the plate; a player that Premier coach Emilio Foden says spends hours in the batting cage every day. The cage work paid dividends for Hoinowski as the left-handed hitter was able to get his hands through to pull an inside fastball through the right side for a single to score Glass.

Glass went 3-for-3 with three singles and two runs scored and Hoinowski batted 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead Kelso.

“Danner loves baseball. He breathes it man. So it’s not a shock for me that he comes up big in big moments, I’ve seen it before,” Foden stated. “Danner wakes up, goes in the cage, goes to school, comes home, goes to the cage, comes to practice. He’s in the cage all the time, so his hard work paid off.”

Staring down the two-run deficit, Premier tied the game in the fourth inning. Zeke Smith, who started on the mound for KP, singled to open the frame. After a pop-out, Glass singled and Hoinowski followed with a double to score Smith. Owen Fagernes provided the game-tying run with an RBI groundout.

Through three innings, Ramsey looked great on the hill. He held Premier scoreless on two hits and a hit-batter despite an error behind him. As teammate Caiden Schultz acknowledged after the game, he was as good as they could have asked for.

“He did great. I honestly couldn’t ask for any better outcome than what he did,” Schultz said. “He stayed calm, stayed focused and didn’t get flustered.”

Ramsey went the distance, allowing two earned runs on eight hits and no walks. He struck out four. Boston Caron, Ramsey's battery mate, went 1-for-1 with two walks and scored both of T-Elite's runs.

“It was a fun game. We knew it was going to be competitive,” Foden said. “(T-Elite) came out with Ramsey who’s a standout at Tumwater. He was throwing the ball well, throwing a lot of strikes. I thought our guys did a pretty good job piecing him up."

Opposite Ramsey was Smith who didn’t have the same dominant outing he had nearly a month ago in a win over T-Elite at the Orzel Memorial Tournament where he allowed one run on three hits in six innings. However, he pitched well enough, keeping Premier in the game with four quality innings. Smith allowed two runs on one hit and five walks.

The Kelso product was sharp when it mattered. Facing a two-on, one-out jam in the fourth inning, Smith recorded a pop-out to short and a ground ball to first to end the inning after a mound visit from Foden.

Relievers Peyton Bunn and Isaac Lemmons combined to pitch two clean innings of relief to keep the game tied, before Foden turned to his regular shortstop, Patterson, to pick up the save.

“We have a lot of competitors and Landon is one of the top competitors on this team,” acknowledged Foden. “He’s had a little bit of arm problems over the years, so we haven’t got to use him as much as we would like, but when we do get a chance to use him, he’s been huge for us every single time."

The stakes of the moment weren't lost on Premier's skipper.

“To see (Patterson) come out here and get a chance in one of his final games here at Rister Stadium, it was big," Foden noted. "I’m sure he will remember this game for the rest of his life.”

Patterson’s outing capped one of Kelso Premier’s best games of the season. Starting catcher and team leader, Geoff “Sarge” Glass believes his squad is peaking at the right time of the season.

“I would say we’re really close to it and we’re getting there, really,” said Glass. “When we get to Calgary, I guarantee you, we’ll play our best ball.”

Though T-Elite lost Friday, it knows its State run isn't over. The team dropped down to the consolation bracket where it will play Grays Harbor Longshore on Saturday morning at 11:15 a.m.

“As soon as the game ended, instant flush. Gotta flush it, come back tomorrow, reset the brain… and we’ll climb our way through the consolation bracket,” added Schultz. “I think if we play like how we played against Kelso Premier tonight, we’ll be fine.”

While T-Elite will continue to fight for the last berth to Regionals, the Premier 18's can start packing their bags for Alberta, Canada where many on its roster have never been.

“It’s a trip of a lifetime, honestly,” admitted Foden. “That’s what we talked about. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to go play baseball in another country. We also get to represent the United States when we’re up there, so that’s a pretty cool experience that they will carry with them forever.”

Kelso Premier 18u and Rural Baseball Inc. were slated for a 7:30 p.m. semifinal Saturday at Rister Stadium for a spot in the state championship game. The winner will try to clinch the trophy at 1 p.m. on Sunday.