Senior Babe Ruth

Senior Babe Ruth: Bloomstrom’s 12 K’s help Dirtbags shorten nine frames to seven

 Jordan Nailon

CENTRALIA — The Rural Baseball Inc. squad put on a classic display of baseball math Tuesday when it used a dozen strikeouts and 18 runs to shorten a regularly scheduled nine inning Senior Babe Ruth baseball game into a seven inning mercy rule abbreviated affair. When the arithmetic and chalk settled at Wheeler Field the Dirtbags were proud masterminds of an 18-5 win over the Twin City Eagles.

Ryan Bloomstrom earned the win on the hill for RBI, striking out 12 Eagles and allowing just three earned runs over five innings. Bloomstrom helped his cause at the plate, too, with a hit and two runs batted in.

Kenney Tripp set the Dirtbags’ offense up for success at the top of the order, racking a double, driving in two runs, stealing two bases and scoring three runs. Owen Erickson added two hits, three runs and two runs batted in, while Colby Biddix, and Jacob Ryan each notched two hits to keep the merry-going-round.

For the third straight game Hunter Gutenberger caught every inning and he looked good in his new home in the two-hole while doing so. Gutenberger finished the day with two hits, two runs batted in, two stolen bases and two runs scored.

Cole Fray-Parmantier finished the final two innings on the bump for RBI, allowing just one run on one hit.

Rural Baseball Inc. was scheduled to host the R.A. Long Summer Jacks for a nine-inning game at Castle Rock on Wednesday before turning around and heading to Mossyrock for a game against Nelson Baseball Club on Thursday evening.

