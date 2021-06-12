Senior All-Star Game finally plays in Longview

The 43rd Annual Senior All-Star Game was meant to be played last Sunday in Centralia, but after some poor weather and scheduling conflicts, the game was moved to David Story Field in Longview and played on Thursday.

“I’d really like to thank the Black Bears and Kirc Roland at LCC because I think it was less than 48 hours notice and they were able to make it happen for us,” All-Star Game director Joe Bair said.

In total, there were three date changes to accommodate for graduations, weather and then a scheduling conflict at Wheeler Field in Centralia, where the game was initially scheduled to be played.

Even after the delay, a full cast area players were able to take the field. In the mix were some of the best players in Southwest Washington and others just enjoying the opportunity to step up to the plate one last time as high schoolers.

“At the end of the day, the coolest thing was that we had 32 kids that got to go out and wear their high school uniform one more time,” Bair said.

Not all players that were originally tabbed to play in the game were able to be there as high school basketball season was wrapping up for some of the players on the night of the game.