Second time's the same: Toutle Lake shuts out Wahkiakum, advances to district semis

TOUTLE – Five weeks removed from opening day, the game is the same for Toutle Lake, no matter what the Ducks’ record may be, or what’s at stake each time they take the field.

“Knowing that we’re 14-0 or whatever, other teams don’t care,” Toutle Lake freshman Zach Swanson said. “We have to have that mentality going into the game that the other team doesn’t care, they have nothing to lose, we have nothing to lose. Just going in with a good mindset will help us.”

Still, as Kale Kimball’s throw from his second base spot hit Fisher Wassell’s mitt for the final out of Toutle Lake’s 5-0 win over Wahkiakum on Tuesday in the 2B District IV quarterfinals and then as the Ducks jogged off the field in victory, you could hear a common refrain from in front of the home dugout:

One game down, two to go.

It’s the same game as it has been, but there’s a definite finish line in sight.

“I try to emphasize that we have to take one game at a time, we don’t want to look past people,” said Toutle Lake coach Jerry Johnson. “But they’ve made it this far, so I know that they would love to be able to finish as strong as we started.”