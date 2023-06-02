With Brynden Swearingen on the hill the 17U squad from Kelso Premier generated all the offense it would need to win when it scored one run in the top of the first against the R.A. Long Summer Jacks (16U), in Premier program’s summer season-opener at The Lumberyard.

Swearingen, of Kalama, went five innings to start the shutout and allowed just one hit and a walk, while striking out seven Jacks.

Brayden Kanas entered from the bullpen for Premier in the sixth and notched two strikeouts in a hitless frame and Sully Bratton finished off the shutout with a 1-2-3 seventh inning.

Carter Huff led Premier at the plate with two hits, two runs and an RBI.

Riley Young absorbed the loss for R.A. Long after allowing four earned runs on eight hits over 3 2/3 innings of work. He struck out two batters and walked two others. Reece Grothoff was effective in relief with six strikeouts and no hits allowed over 2 1/3 innings of relief.

Meanwhile, Jeff Rooklidge picked up the Jacks’ only hits and also reached base with a walk. Steven McCabe also milked a walk and was the only other Summer Jack to find a way on base without help from the defense.

After plating a run in the first Premier scored two more in the third, three in the fifth, and added one more in the seventh for good measure.

Dash Lemiere added a pair of hits and drove in a run for Premier. Ty Bodenhamer notched a base knock, drove in a run and scored one himself in the win, while Kanas and Jude Miller each posted hits and RBIs.

The Kelso Premier 17U's are scheduled to play Rural Baseball Inc. at Castle Rock High School on June 7 at 6 p.m.